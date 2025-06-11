News 9

Delivery platform under fire

[Anchor]

The case you are about to see is also fueling distrust and dissatisfaction with delivery platforms.

Business owners are expressing their grievances about being unknowingly enrolled in advertising services and incurring fees.

Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the story.

[Report]

A woman in her 60s has been running a tteokbokki shop in a traditional market for 36 years.

Last year, a sales representative from the delivery platform company Yogiyo suggested an advertising service that would share the cost of food discounts.

She readily signed up, believing it was only for a month as stated.

[Tteokbokki shop owner: "They said they would take care of everything, and that I shouldn't worry because they would end the service after a month."]

However, contrary to what the sales representative said, she recently found out that the advertising service had not been canceled, and she had been bearing the full cost of the food discounts.

[Tteokbokki shop owner's son: "We thought we could earn a little more money by using the delivery platform service, but we were deceived in a way we didn't know about, and the sense of loss is great."]

Another nearby shop has also reported similar damage.

They claim they were unknowingly enrolled in Yogiyo's recommended advertising service, resulting in fees being deducted.

[Family member of the steamed fish shop owner/Voice altered: "I don't know how the sales representative explained it... Even if they explain it to the elderly, it's difficult to understand..."]

On online communities, small business owners who have joined Yogiyo are voicing similar complaints about their experiences.

[Jung Sung-won/Lawyer: "(Considering that the business owners) are relatively older and that there was a lack of sufficient explanation about the contract details, there are many potential issues from a consumer protection perspective."]

The company stated, "Advertising services cannot be conducted without the owner's consent," and added, "It appears to be normal operations, but we are currently verifying the facts."

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

