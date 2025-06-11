Typhoon Wutip to bring early monsoon

동영상 고정 취소

The first typhoon of the year, 'Wutip,' has formed over the waters near the Philippines.



While it will not have a direct impact on the country, it will bring water vapors, and starting tomorrow (6.12), a stationary front will also move north, bringing the first monsoon rains to Jeju Island.



Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



The swirling clouds located over the waters west of the Philippines are Typhoon Wutip, which formed this morning (6.11).



As the first typhoon of the year, Wutip is expected to make landfall in southern China this weekend and weaken.



There will be no direct impact on our country, but the water vapors left by the typhoon will flow into the Korean Peninsula around Sunday.



The movement of the stationary front, which brings the monsoon, has also been detected.



The North Pacific high-pressure system, which has been lingering south of Japan, is expected to expand westward, pushing the stationary front towards Jeju.



The first monsoon rains will begin in Jeju from early tomorrow morning.



This year's monsoon in Jeju is arriving the earliest since 2020, a week earlier than average.



From the day after tomorrow (6.13), the stationary front will retreat towards Japan, but strong rain clouds will develop again.



[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Moisture from the tropics will flow in along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, and rain will expand nationwide starting from Jeju and the southern coast on the 13th and 14th."]



In particular, strong rain is expected to pour down in Jeju and the southern regions from early Saturday morning, so preparations are necessary.



On Sunday and next Monday, moisture sent by Typhoon Wutip is also expected to bring rain.



The Meteorological Administration stated that the precipitation forecast may change depending on the location and timing of the typhoon's dissipation.



The stationary front, which had retreated, is expected to move northward again around the end of next week.



This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.



