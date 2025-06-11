News 9

Typhoon Wutip to bring early monsoon

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The first typhoon of the year, 'Wutip,' has formed over the waters near the Philippines.

While it will not have a direct impact on the country, it will bring water vapors, and starting tomorrow (6.12), a stationary front will also move north, bringing the first monsoon rains to Jeju Island.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, reports.

[Report]

The swirling clouds located over the waters west of the Philippines are Typhoon Wutip, which formed this morning (6.11).

As the first typhoon of the year, Wutip is expected to make landfall in southern China this weekend and weaken.

There will be no direct impact on our country, but the water vapors left by the typhoon will flow into the Korean Peninsula around Sunday.

The movement of the stationary front, which brings the monsoon, has also been detected.

The North Pacific high-pressure system, which has been lingering south of Japan, is expected to expand westward, pushing the stationary front towards Jeju.

The first monsoon rains will begin in Jeju from early tomorrow morning.

This year's monsoon in Jeju is arriving the earliest since 2020, a week earlier than average.

From the day after tomorrow (6.13), the stationary front will retreat towards Japan, but strong rain clouds will develop again.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Moisture from the tropics will flow in along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, and rain will expand nationwide starting from Jeju and the southern coast on the 13th and 14th."]

In particular, strong rain is expected to pour down in Jeju and the southern regions from early Saturday morning, so preparations are necessary.

On Sunday and next Monday, moisture sent by Typhoon Wutip is also expected to bring rain.

The Meteorological Administration stated that the precipitation forecast may change depending on the location and timing of the typhoon's dissipation.

The stationary front, which had retreated, is expected to move northward again around the end of next week.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Typhoon Wutip to bring early monsoon
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The first typhoon of the year, 'Wutip,' has formed over the waters near the Philippines.

While it will not have a direct impact on the country, it will bring water vapors, and starting tomorrow (6.12), a stationary front will also move north, bringing the first monsoon rains to Jeju Island.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, reports.

[Report]

The swirling clouds located over the waters west of the Philippines are Typhoon Wutip, which formed this morning (6.11).

As the first typhoon of the year, Wutip is expected to make landfall in southern China this weekend and weaken.

There will be no direct impact on our country, but the water vapors left by the typhoon will flow into the Korean Peninsula around Sunday.

The movement of the stationary front, which brings the monsoon, has also been detected.

The North Pacific high-pressure system, which has been lingering south of Japan, is expected to expand westward, pushing the stationary front towards Jeju.

The first monsoon rains will begin in Jeju from early tomorrow morning.

This year's monsoon in Jeju is arriving the earliest since 2020, a week earlier than average.

From the day after tomorrow (6.13), the stationary front will retreat towards Japan, but strong rain clouds will develop again.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Moisture from the tropics will flow in along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system, and rain will expand nationwide starting from Jeju and the southern coast on the 13th and 14th."]

In particular, strong rain is expected to pour down in Jeju and the southern regions from early Saturday morning, so preparations are necessary.

On Sunday and next Monday, moisture sent by Typhoon Wutip is also expected to bring rain.

The Meteorological Administration stated that the precipitation forecast may change depending on the location and timing of the typhoon's dissipation.

The stationary front, which had retreated, is expected to move northward again around the end of next week.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.