Crime ring busted

[Anchor]



A group that created about 400 illegal bank accounts, received money, and lent them to criminal organizations has been caught by the police.



They also laundered money using the borrowed illegal accounts, with the scale reaching 50 billion won.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



The police raided a motel.



Several mobile phones are scattered on the bed, and a police officer seizes bundles of cash.



This is the criminal proceeds laundered through illegal bank accounts.



The group that created 400 illegal bank accounts, received money, and provided them to criminal organizations has been apprehended by the police.



Since 2022, they gathered account holders to establish over 200 ghost companies and subsequently created 400 illegal bank accounts under the names of these companies.



The accounts created in this way were handed over to criminal organizations for tens of millions of won.



For general crimes like gambling, they charged 30 million won, and for voice phishing, which poses a risk of payment suspension, they charged 70 million won each.



The police estimate that they received a total of 6 billion won.



They were also involved in laundering the criminal proceeds using the borrowed accounts, with the amount of damage passing through the ghost accounts reaching 50 billion won.



The police began their investigation after receiving a report last July from a bank stating, "A person who came to withdraw money abandoned the account and fled."



After tracking their movements and mobile phones for ten months, they arrested all 28 members of the organization, including the mastermind.



[Yeom Tae-jin/Head of the Criminal Division, Yongsan Police Station: "They communicated using pseudonyms through messengers after acquiring the method of committing the crime, and it was investigated that they meticulously operated the organization by providing pre-training for false statements at the time of arrest."]



The police stated that they will continue to track down and apprehend members of criminal organizations involved in voice phishing and other crimes in collusion with them.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



