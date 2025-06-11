News 9

Drunk man caught with weapon

[Anchor]

A man was caught by the police after he got drunk and damaged someone else's car in the underground parking lot of an officetel in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

However, during the police investigation, it was discovered that the man was carrying a weapon at the time, leading to his arrest.

What happened? Report K, Choi Hye-rim has the story.

[Report]

A man is unable to control his body due to intoxication.

He stumbles while holding his hands behind his back and drops something.

In the midst of his confusion, he picks up none other than a weapon.

The man, precariously walking through the parking lot, begins to vent his anger on a parked car.

He kicks it, climbs on top of it, and even throws a fire extinguisher.

After committing the crime in the underground parking lot, the man returned home as if nothing had happened.

According to the police investigation, the manager of the officetel found the man with the weapon but sent him back home, and it was confirmed that the man came out again and damaged the vehicle.

The car owner, who suffered the damage, expresses his fear.

[Vehicle Damage Victim/Voice Altered: "If I had gone to get something from my car just an hour earlier, I might have encountered him, and I really can't imagine what would have happened if I had."]

The police arrested the man on charges of carrying a weapon in a public place.

Even if he does not directly threaten someone, carrying a weapon in a public place is grounds for punishment.

It has been about two months since the law was enacted, and the number of suspects investigated by the police for this offense has reached 70.

However, there are criticisms that there are no guidelines yet, making the application criteria unclear on-site.

[Lee Ji-eun/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "If we define public places as only those open to an unspecified number of people, the scope becomes too narrow… There are also disputes over the definition of what constitutes a weapon."]

The National Police Agency plans to analyze arrest data from the first three months of implementation to establish guidelines.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

