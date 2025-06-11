News 9

Labor demands 11,500 won wage

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The labor sector has proposed a minimum wage of 11,500 won for next year.

This is nearly 15% higher than this year.

On the other hand, the business sector is expected to propose a freeze or a slight increase, making negotiations difficult again this year.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

This year's minimum wage is 10,030 won per hour.

It has surpassed the 10,000 won threshold for the first time in history.

The first demand put forth by the labor sector for next year's minimum wage is 11,500 won.

This is a 14.7% increase compared to this year's minimum wage, which amounts to approximately 2,403,000 won per month.

The two major labor unions have stated that the increase in the minimum wage is not keeping up with the rise in living costs, and that real wages have actually decreased, leading to this demand.

[Jeon Ji-hyun/Chairperson of the National Care Services Union/Worker Representative: "If the minimum wage does not reflect reality, then poor labor will lead to greater poverty, and society will inevitably become unstable."]

They also mentioned that an increase in the minimum wage would boost consumption among low-wage workers, which could lead to increased sales for small business owners and the local economy.

The business sector has not yet submitted its minimum wage proposal.

Due to economic recession and difficulties faced by small businesses, they are expected to suggest a freeze or a low level of increase.

[Ryu Gi-jeong/Executive Director of the Korea Enterprises Federation/User Representative/June 10: "Considering the serious economic conditions, I believe that this year's minimum wage deliberation requires a more cautious and realistic approach than ever."]

The decision on whether to apply the minimum wage to special employment workers, such as delivery drivers and platform workers, has been postponed for next year.

The legal deadline for deliberating next year's minimum wage is June 29.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Labor demands 11,500 won wage
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The labor sector has proposed a minimum wage of 11,500 won for next year.

This is nearly 15% higher than this year.

On the other hand, the business sector is expected to propose a freeze or a slight increase, making negotiations difficult again this year.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

This year's minimum wage is 10,030 won per hour.

It has surpassed the 10,000 won threshold for the first time in history.

The first demand put forth by the labor sector for next year's minimum wage is 11,500 won.

This is a 14.7% increase compared to this year's minimum wage, which amounts to approximately 2,403,000 won per month.

The two major labor unions have stated that the increase in the minimum wage is not keeping up with the rise in living costs, and that real wages have actually decreased, leading to this demand.

[Jeon Ji-hyun/Chairperson of the National Care Services Union/Worker Representative: "If the minimum wage does not reflect reality, then poor labor will lead to greater poverty, and society will inevitably become unstable."]

They also mentioned that an increase in the minimum wage would boost consumption among low-wage workers, which could lead to increased sales for small business owners and the local economy.

The business sector has not yet submitted its minimum wage proposal.

Due to economic recession and difficulties faced by small businesses, they are expected to suggest a freeze or a low level of increase.

[Ryu Gi-jeong/Executive Director of the Korea Enterprises Federation/User Representative/June 10: "Considering the serious economic conditions, I believe that this year's minimum wage deliberation requires a more cautious and realistic approach than ever."]

The decision on whether to apply the minimum wage to special employment workers, such as delivery drivers and platform workers, has been postponed for next year.

The legal deadline for deliberating next year's minimum wage is June 29.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.