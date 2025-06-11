Labor demands 11,500 won wage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The labor sector has proposed a minimum wage of 11,500 won for next year.



This is nearly 15% higher than this year.



On the other hand, the business sector is expected to propose a freeze or a slight increase, making negotiations difficult again this year.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



This year's minimum wage is 10,030 won per hour.



It has surpassed the 10,000 won threshold for the first time in history.



The first demand put forth by the labor sector for next year's minimum wage is 11,500 won.



This is a 14.7% increase compared to this year's minimum wage, which amounts to approximately 2,403,000 won per month.



The two major labor unions have stated that the increase in the minimum wage is not keeping up with the rise in living costs, and that real wages have actually decreased, leading to this demand.



[Jeon Ji-hyun/Chairperson of the National Care Services Union/Worker Representative: "If the minimum wage does not reflect reality, then poor labor will lead to greater poverty, and society will inevitably become unstable."]



They also mentioned that an increase in the minimum wage would boost consumption among low-wage workers, which could lead to increased sales for small business owners and the local economy.



The business sector has not yet submitted its minimum wage proposal.



Due to economic recession and difficulties faced by small businesses, they are expected to suggest a freeze or a low level of increase.



[Ryu Gi-jeong/Executive Director of the Korea Enterprises Federation/User Representative/June 10: "Considering the serious economic conditions, I believe that this year's minimum wage deliberation requires a more cautious and realistic approach than ever."]



The decision on whether to apply the minimum wage to special employment workers, such as delivery drivers and platform workers, has been postponed for next year.



The legal deadline for deliberating next year's minimum wage is June 29.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



