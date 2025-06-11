U.S., China ease export curbs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States and China have agreed to ease the export controls they have imposed on each other through high-level consultations.



Although the 'trade war' truce was on the verge of collapse, it is assessed that the crisis has been temporarily resolved.



Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



After 20 hours of negotiations over two days, the United States and China have agreed to exchange concessions.



This adds specific details to the commitments made a month ago when they paused the trade war.



The key point of this agreement is to lift export controls on items that are essential for both countries.



From the U.S. side, this likely means the resumption of supply of China's rare earth materials, which are critical to the defense industry.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "We do absolutely expect that the topic of rare earth minerals and magnets with respect to the United States of America will be resolved in this framework implementation."]



From the Chinese side, there are expectations that the restrictions on the export of key semiconductor technologies to the U.S. will be eased.



[Li Chenggang/China's Ministry of Commerce International Trade Negotiation Representative: "I hope the progress made in the London discussions will help enhance trust between the two countries."]



However, the specific details of how much each side will ease their export restrictions have not been disclosed, and it seems unlikely that the export controls on NVIDIA's high-performance AI chips will be lifted or that China's rare earth export restrictions will be completely removed.



The agreement will be implemented after approval from President Trump and President Xi Jinping.



While this negotiation is seen as having maintained the truce in the trade war, the challenge remains to find a more fundamental solution before the temporary tariff reductions end in August.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



