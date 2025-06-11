News 9

U.S., China ease export curbs

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States and China have agreed to ease the export controls they have imposed on each other through high-level consultations.

Although the 'trade war' truce was on the verge of collapse, it is assessed that the crisis has been temporarily resolved.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

After 20 hours of negotiations over two days, the United States and China have agreed to exchange concessions.

This adds specific details to the commitments made a month ago when they paused the trade war.

The key point of this agreement is to lift export controls on items that are essential for both countries.

From the U.S. side, this likely means the resumption of supply of China's rare earth materials, which are critical to the defense industry.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "We do absolutely expect that the topic of rare earth minerals and magnets with respect to the United States of America will be resolved in this framework implementation."]

From the Chinese side, there are expectations that the restrictions on the export of key semiconductor technologies to the U.S. will be eased.

[Li Chenggang/China's Ministry of Commerce International Trade Negotiation Representative: "I hope the progress made in the London discussions will help enhance trust between the two countries."]

However, the specific details of how much each side will ease their export restrictions have not been disclosed, and it seems unlikely that the export controls on NVIDIA's high-performance AI chips will be lifted or that China's rare earth export restrictions will be completely removed.

The agreement will be implemented after approval from President Trump and President Xi Jinping.

While this negotiation is seen as having maintained the truce in the trade war, the challenge remains to find a more fundamental solution before the temporary tariff reductions end in August.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S., China ease export curbs
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States and China have agreed to ease the export controls they have imposed on each other through high-level consultations.

Although the 'trade war' truce was on the verge of collapse, it is assessed that the crisis has been temporarily resolved.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

After 20 hours of negotiations over two days, the United States and China have agreed to exchange concessions.

This adds specific details to the commitments made a month ago when they paused the trade war.

The key point of this agreement is to lift export controls on items that are essential for both countries.

From the U.S. side, this likely means the resumption of supply of China's rare earth materials, which are critical to the defense industry.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "We do absolutely expect that the topic of rare earth minerals and magnets with respect to the United States of America will be resolved in this framework implementation."]

From the Chinese side, there are expectations that the restrictions on the export of key semiconductor technologies to the U.S. will be eased.

[Li Chenggang/China's Ministry of Commerce International Trade Negotiation Representative: "I hope the progress made in the London discussions will help enhance trust between the two countries."]

However, the specific details of how much each side will ease their export restrictions have not been disclosed, and it seems unlikely that the export controls on NVIDIA's high-performance AI chips will be lifted or that China's rare earth export restrictions will be completely removed.

The agreement will be implemented after approval from President Trump and President Xi Jinping.

While this negotiation is seen as having maintained the truce in the trade war, the challenge remains to find a more fundamental solution before the temporary tariff reductions end in August.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.