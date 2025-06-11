Customers spend more, stores lose

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will look into the crisis threatening people's livelihoods.



Today (June 11), we will examine the issue of delivery food commission fees.



These fees are burdensome for both small business owners and consumers, and are cited as a reason for rising dining prices.



Although a so-called win-win plan was implemented to reduce the commission fees and lessen the burden on small business owners, has it really had the desired effect?



First, reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.



[Report]



Cho Kwon-hee lives alone.



She orders delivery at least once a week.



[Cho Kwon-hee/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "They give big discount coupons, and when I see (the delivery app), I can't help but get tempted..."]



When calculating her delivery expenses, she found that last year, her average monthly spending was 80,000 won.



This year, it has exceeded 100,000 won.



We looked at the weekly delivery spending of consumers nationwide.



It has steadily increased over the past year.



[Cho Kwon-hee/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "I thought I would try ordering from a restaurant I used to know, but sometimes the price was different from what I knew."]



If customer spending has increased, it would naturally follow that store sales should also increase.



However, sales statistics have been on a downward trend since November of last year.



Delivery apps Baemin and Coupang Eats agreed to lower their commission rates from a maximum of 9.8% to 7.8% in November, and since then, sales have been in decline.



This is a delivery-only Korean restaurant.



Last month, they sold 7.6 million won worth of food through Baemin, but received only 4.4 million won after settlement.



About 42% of their delivery sales went to various fees and delivery charges.



Exactly one year ago, this ratio was about 18%.



When selling a bowl of soup for 12,900 won, the commission fee was reduced by 200 won due to the win-win plan, but the delivery fee paid to the app increased by 500 won.



Competition among restaurants has intensified, leading to continuous increases in discount and advertising costs.



[Ha Jae-woong/ Delivery-only restaurant owner: "We have to do integrated discounts to be featured prominently on the (delivery app). Reducing the commission fee is useless. Existing stores have seen their burdens increase."]



In essence, commission fee has been reduced while other costs have risen.



To cover the increased costs, food prices must be raised, which inevitably leads to a vicious cycle of reduced orders.



The profit margin for the domestic restaurant industry is 8.9%.



This is the first time it has fallen below 10% since a survey in 2018.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



[Anchor]



The policy that emerged due to these issues is the delivery app commission cap.



It aims to limit the total amount of commissions so that it does not exceed a certain level.



However, there are many responses indicating that this is insufficient to be a fundamental solution in a situation where a few platforms dominate the market.



Next, reporter Kim Ji-sook will continue.



[Report]



[Jo Hyun-woo/ Delivery rider/May 1: "They say free delivery, but they take money from both stores and consumers..."]



[Lee Jae-myung/ Then Democratic Party presidential candidate/May 1: "I see. The expected tyranny is happening."]



To combat the tyranny of delivery apps, the commission cap was introduced.



It aims to limit the total amount of commissions for mediation, delivery, and advertising to a certain percentage of the delivery sales per order.



The specific percentage is still under discussion.



[Kim Kwang-bu/ Cafe owner/ May 22: "For small business owners like us, we need policies that can be felt in daily life more than any grand slogans."]



How significant is the issue of commission fees in the delivery ecosystem?



We analyzed all related reports received by KBS over the past year.



Excluding simple complaints, there were a total of 334 cases.



Reports came from consumers, restaurants, and riders, with commission or price issues accounting for 20%.



Complaints about the operating policies of delivery apps were more prevalent at 24%.



["(Are you just going to throw this away?) Since it's paper, if it doesn't work out, we have to treat it as waste..."]



Lee Jong-ok decided to stop accepting delivery orders after fighting against the delivery app policy that holds restaurants responsible for rider misdeliveries.



She was fed up with the behavior of controlling restaurant operations while shifting customer complaints onto them.



[Lee Jong-ok/ Restaurant owner: "(For delivery) If the dispatch doesn't happen, they tell us not to make the food and to keep it on standby. They tell us not to make the food. The delivery platform is essentially using us like employees."]



The policy of charging fees even for packaging has recently become a controversial issue, as it was implemented unilaterally without gathering opinions from the field.



[Kim Jun-hyung/ Co-chair of the Association for Fair Platforms: "I hope they don't suddenly announce a policy like 'This is how we will change our policies from now on, if you don't like it, leave' while in a dominant position like now."]



The market share of the three major delivery apps is 99%.



The foundation for the one-sided operational policies is the oligopoly system.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



