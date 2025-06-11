S. Korea advances to World Cup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the performance of players in their 20s like Oh Hyeon-gyu and Bae Jun-ho, the national football team defeated Kuwait and advanced to the World Cup finals undefeated in the qualifiers for the first time in 16 years.



Coach Hong Myung-bo vowed not to repeat the failures of 2014, stating that the performance at this time next year will be the criteria for selecting the final roster.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Coach Hong Myung-bo, who fielded a number of young players like Oh Hyeon-gyu and Bae Jun-ho, called for confident play.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "This match is our first start towards the World Cup next year. Mistakes can happen, but never give up!"]



Bae Jun-ho, who dominated the opponent's flank and provided two assists, received a passing mark as a substitute for Son Heung-min.



Oh Hyeon-gyu also entered the competition for the starting striker with goals in two consecutive matches, while the national team showcased the free-spirited play of their 20s, finishing the third round of qualifiers undefeated.



[Bae Jun-ho/National Football Team: "I approached the game with the mindset of showing as much as I could, and I think I was able to show a certain level, so I feel relieved."]



After completing their long journey towards the North and Central American ticket, the players took a lap around the stadium to express their gratitude to the fans.



[Son Heung-min/National Football Team: "(The young players) showed great performances, and I am very grateful. We need to prepare well to have a good tournament."]



Coach Hong Myung-bo stated that he would not repeat the failures of the Brazil World Cup and announced that competition for starting positions would continue until just before the tournament opens in June next year.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I missed that part 10 years ago, so I believe that which players maintain their form in May and June next year will be the most important factor in player selection."]



Having confirmed the potential for generational change with players like Oh Hyeon-gyu, Jeon Jin-woo, and Bae Jun-ho, Coach Hong Myung-bo plans to continue evaluating players until the East Asian Cup next month and the away friendly match in the United States in September.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



