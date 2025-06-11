Ancelotti, Vinicius lead Brazil

동영상 고정 취소

Former Real Madrid coach Ancelotti and Vinicius reunited in the Brazilian national team, leading them to their 23rd consecutive World Cup qualification.



This was Ancelotti's first match in front of home fans since taking over as the head coach of Brazil.



As it was a crucial match with a ticket to the World Cup on the line, the fans' expectations were even higher.



The player who changed Brazil's frustrating attacking flow was none other than Vinicius, who was Ancelotti's protégé at Real Madrid!



When Cunha made a quick run and delivered a cross from the side, Vinicius scored the winning goal, gifting Ancelotti his first victory.



With this win, Brazil has secured their place in the World Cup!



They continue their unprecedented record of 23 consecutive World Cup qualifications.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!