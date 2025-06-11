News 9

Beltre mentors SSG rookies

[Anchor]

Former slugger Beltre, who was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, has visited Korea and transformed into a mentor for SSG's promising players.

Beltre emphasized the importance of focusing solely on baseball, even avoiding alcohol and distractions, and recalled his connection with a Korean player who gave him nightmares.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

With one knee on the ground, he swings fully and sends the ball over the fence.

This is the superhuman strength of Beltre, a master of the so-called 'knee home run' and a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltre, who boasts 477 home runs in Major League Baseball, appeared in a SSG uniform in Ganghwa Island.

He was invited by his close friend Choo Shin-soo, who is in charge of player development, to mentor the promising players.

Beltre meticulously guided the batting stance and swing of the young players who are sweating it out with the goal of making it to the first team.

What he particularly emphasized was the mindset towards baseball.

[Beltre/MLB Hall of Famer: "A desperate hunger for baseball. And I think it was most important to stay focused on training without being swayed by alcohol, friends, or romantic interests."]

When asked about the toughest pitcher he faced, Beltre mentioned a name familiar to us.

[Beltre/MLB Hall of Famer: "Kim Byung-hyun! (Hahaha) I'm not saying this just because I'm in Korea; it's really true!"]

Beltre laughed as he recalled his poor performance against Kim Byung-hyun, with a record of 1 hit in 16 at-bats and a batting average of .063, which haunted him like a nightmare.

With injuries piling up in the first team, the importance of the promising players in the second team has increased, and the heartfelt advice and guidance from a Major League legend has become a great nourishment for the young players who will lead the future of professional baseball.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

