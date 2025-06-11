Severe asthma patients burdened

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among respiratory diseases, severe asthma can be life-threatening if not treated immediately when symptoms appear.



For patients, the fear of struggling to breathe is compounded by the burden of expensive medication costs, as it is not recognized as an intractable disease.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



A woman in her 60s has been suffering from severe asthma for over 10 years.



Even a short walk leaves her breathless, making daily life difficult without an inhaler.



[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "I can't move at all because I'm out of breath. I can't even respond. I just nod my head. At that moment, nothing comes to mind except... 'I'm just going to die.'"]



This woman has primarily used relatively inexpensive steroid medications but has experienced side effects, including kidney damage, diabetes, and osteoporosis.



The new medication, which is much more effective and has almost no side effects, costs at least 5 million won per year.



Due to her family's financial situation, she cannot afford it.



[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "It's 2 million won or 1 million won for a single injection. I know it makes me feel better, but after getting it, I can't get by for a month..."]



Severe asthma is not recognized as a 'severe refractory disease' eligible for special treatment benefits.



If special treatment benefits were applied, patients would only have to pay 10% of the medication costs, but currently, they have to pay 60%.



[Son Kyung-hee/Professor of Allergy and Immunology at Kyung Hee University Medical Center: "(When using new drugs) it seems that the patient's economic situation is currently the biggest obstacle, rather than medical judgment. The low coverage and poor accessibility for patients lead to a reliance on oral steroid medications, which have high side effects."]



There are about 20,000 severe asthma patients in the country.



The risk of death is 2.3 times higher than that of the general population.



The Korean Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology is urging for recognition of severe asthma as a refractory disease, citing a lack of awareness regarding its severity.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



