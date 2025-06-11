News 9

Severe asthma patients burdened

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Among respiratory diseases, severe asthma can be life-threatening if not treated immediately when symptoms appear.

For patients, the fear of struggling to breathe is compounded by the burden of expensive medication costs, as it is not recognized as an intractable disease.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

A woman in her 60s has been suffering from severe asthma for over 10 years.

Even a short walk leaves her breathless, making daily life difficult without an inhaler.

[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "I can't move at all because I'm out of breath. I can't even respond. I just nod my head. At that moment, nothing comes to mind except... 'I'm just going to die.'"]

This woman has primarily used relatively inexpensive steroid medications but has experienced side effects, including kidney damage, diabetes, and osteoporosis.

The new medication, which is much more effective and has almost no side effects, costs at least 5 million won per year.

Due to her family's financial situation, she cannot afford it.

[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "It's 2 million won or 1 million won for a single injection. I know it makes me feel better, but after getting it, I can't get by for a month..."]

Severe asthma is not recognized as a 'severe refractory disease' eligible for special treatment benefits.

If special treatment benefits were applied, patients would only have to pay 10% of the medication costs, but currently, they have to pay 60%.

[Son Kyung-hee/Professor of Allergy and Immunology at Kyung Hee University Medical Center: "(When using new drugs) it seems that the patient's economic situation is currently the biggest obstacle, rather than medical judgment. The low coverage and poor accessibility for patients lead to a reliance on oral steroid medications, which have high side effects."]

There are about 20,000 severe asthma patients in the country.

The risk of death is 2.3 times higher than that of the general population.

The Korean Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology is urging for recognition of severe asthma as a refractory disease, citing a lack of awareness regarding its severity.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Severe asthma patients burdened
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Among respiratory diseases, severe asthma can be life-threatening if not treated immediately when symptoms appear.

For patients, the fear of struggling to breathe is compounded by the burden of expensive medication costs, as it is not recognized as an intractable disease.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

A woman in her 60s has been suffering from severe asthma for over 10 years.

Even a short walk leaves her breathless, making daily life difficult without an inhaler.

[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "I can't move at all because I'm out of breath. I can't even respond. I just nod my head. At that moment, nothing comes to mind except... 'I'm just going to die.'"]

This woman has primarily used relatively inexpensive steroid medications but has experienced side effects, including kidney damage, diabetes, and osteoporosis.

The new medication, which is much more effective and has almost no side effects, costs at least 5 million won per year.

Due to her family's financial situation, she cannot afford it.

[Choi Gil-ja/Severe Asthma Patient: "It's 2 million won or 1 million won for a single injection. I know it makes me feel better, but after getting it, I can't get by for a month..."]

Severe asthma is not recognized as a 'severe refractory disease' eligible for special treatment benefits.

If special treatment benefits were applied, patients would only have to pay 10% of the medication costs, but currently, they have to pay 60%.

[Son Kyung-hee/Professor of Allergy and Immunology at Kyung Hee University Medical Center: "(When using new drugs) it seems that the patient's economic situation is currently the biggest obstacle, rather than medical judgment. The low coverage and poor accessibility for patients lead to a reliance on oral steroid medications, which have high side effects."]

There are about 20,000 severe asthma patients in the country.

The risk of death is 2.3 times higher than that of the general population.

The Korean Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology is urging for recognition of severe asthma as a refractory disease, citing a lack of awareness regarding its severity.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.