Prosecutor secures Jeon's texts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has secured the contents of text messages sent by Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa', to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee shortly after the 2022 presidential election.



The messages express dissatisfaction over the lack of appointments of people close to him.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Between March and May 2022, shortly after the presidential election.



The prosecution has confirmed that Jeon Seong-bae sent several text messages to the mobile phone belonging to an aide of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



In the messages, it is reported that Jeon expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "The Yoon faction told me not to use my people," and "I have sacrificed so much, I will contact the Yoon faction."



It is understood that Mrs. Kim's aide responded to these messages with, "I will contact you soon."



The timing of the text exchanges coincides with when a former Unification Church executive, Mr. Yoon, reportedly handed over a diamond necklace worth 60 million won and a Chanel bag to Jeon, claiming it was a gift for Mrs. Kim.



['Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae/May 12: "Do you acknowledge that you delivered the necklace and money to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?"]



Jeon claimed to the prosecution that the mobile phone was registered under Mrs. Kim's name, but the actual user was not Mrs. Kim herself, but her aide.



In response, Mrs. Kim's side stated that the mobile phone is not actually registered under her name.



They also clarified that the messages are "about Geonjin Beopsa lamenting to Mrs. Kim's aide about being overlooked in the so-called 'rewarding of merit' after President Yoon's election," and that it is not a request for personnel appointments.



The prosecution, which is focused on the final investigation before the special prosecutor is launched early next month, plans to summon Jeon again soon to investigate whether actual personnel intervention took place.



This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!