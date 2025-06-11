News 9

Prosecutor secures Jeon's texts

입력 2025.06.11 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has secured the contents of text messages sent by Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa', to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee shortly after the 2022 presidential election.

The messages express dissatisfaction over the lack of appointments of people close to him.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Between March and May 2022, shortly after the presidential election.

The prosecution has confirmed that Jeon Seong-bae sent several text messages to the mobile phone belonging to an aide of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

In the messages, it is reported that Jeon expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "The Yoon faction told me not to use my people," and "I have sacrificed so much, I will contact the Yoon faction."

It is understood that Mrs. Kim's aide responded to these messages with, "I will contact you soon."

The timing of the text exchanges coincides with when a former Unification Church executive, Mr. Yoon, reportedly handed over a diamond necklace worth 60 million won and a Chanel bag to Jeon, claiming it was a gift for Mrs. Kim.

['Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae/May 12: "Do you acknowledge that you delivered the necklace and money to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?"]

Jeon claimed to the prosecution that the mobile phone was registered under Mrs. Kim's name, but the actual user was not Mrs. Kim herself, but her aide.

In response, Mrs. Kim's side stated that the mobile phone is not actually registered under her name.

They also clarified that the messages are "about Geonjin Beopsa lamenting to Mrs. Kim's aide about being overlooked in the so-called 'rewarding of merit' after President Yoon's election," and that it is not a request for personnel appointments.

The prosecution, which is focused on the final investigation before the special prosecutor is launched early next month, plans to summon Jeon again soon to investigate whether actual personnel intervention took place.

This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecutor secures Jeon's texts
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:53:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has secured the contents of text messages sent by Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa', to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee shortly after the 2022 presidential election.

The messages express dissatisfaction over the lack of appointments of people close to him.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Between March and May 2022, shortly after the presidential election.

The prosecution has confirmed that Jeon Seong-bae sent several text messages to the mobile phone belonging to an aide of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

In the messages, it is reported that Jeon expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "The Yoon faction told me not to use my people," and "I have sacrificed so much, I will contact the Yoon faction."

It is understood that Mrs. Kim's aide responded to these messages with, "I will contact you soon."

The timing of the text exchanges coincides with when a former Unification Church executive, Mr. Yoon, reportedly handed over a diamond necklace worth 60 million won and a Chanel bag to Jeon, claiming it was a gift for Mrs. Kim.

['Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae/May 12: "Do you acknowledge that you delivered the necklace and money to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?"]

Jeon claimed to the prosecution that the mobile phone was registered under Mrs. Kim's name, but the actual user was not Mrs. Kim herself, but her aide.

In response, Mrs. Kim's side stated that the mobile phone is not actually registered under her name.

They also clarified that the messages are "about Geonjin Beopsa lamenting to Mrs. Kim's aide about being overlooked in the so-called 'rewarding of merit' after President Yoon's election," and that it is not a request for personnel appointments.

The prosecution, which is focused on the final investigation before the special prosecutor is launched early next month, plans to summon Jeon again soon to investigate whether actual personnel intervention took place.

This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.