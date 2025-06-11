News 9

Nighttime curfew in downtown LA

[Anchor]

Protests against the crackdown on illegal immigrants in Los Angeles, USA, have continued for five days.

A nighttime curfew has been imposed in some areas of the city.

President Trump has been responding strongly, stating that he will liberate LA from foreign invasion.

This is a report from our correspondent Kim Ji-sook in LA.

[Report]

["Abolish the Immigration Enforcement Agency in LA."]

In front of a road leading to a detention facility for illegal immigrants, protesters are facing off against the police.

["Let them go."]

Protesters holding the Mexican flag demanded the release of their arrested family members and colleagues.

[Rian Baikin/Protester: "To support the cause of getting rid of ICE in Los Angeles. And I am very happy to see that the people of LA are uprising and not going down without a fight."]

The dispersed protesters are gathering again in the afternoon.

In response, the police are also launching arrest operations.

Protesters, avoiding the police, began marching in the streets, and just when it seemed they were circling downtown LA, they suddenly occupied the highway.

The chaos has also led to an increase in looting.

Last night alone, 23 stores, including an Apple Store, were targeted.

As a result, a curfew has been imposed in some areas of downtown LA from 8 PM to 6 AM.

President Trump has classified this protest as a foreign invasion.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Very simply, we will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again. It's happening very quickly."]

Despite the strong response, the protests have spread, with demonstrations and arrests occurring in over ten major cities, including New York and Chicago.

In Texas, where there is a Republican governor, the deployment of the National Guard has been decided.

The protests are expected to escalate further in conjunction with the parade scheduled in Washington this Saturday.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in LA.

