News 9

Onboard battery policy reviewed

입력 2025.06.11 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After the Air Busan aircraft fire, passengers must place their power banks in plastic bags.

The government has introduced this fire prevention measure and has conducted extensive promotions.

However, just three months later, they have decided to review this policy.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

[“Power banks should be covered with insulating tape on the terminals…”]

Power banks are carried onto the plane either in plastic bags or with insulating tape on the charging terminals.

This was a measure introduced by the government following the Air Busan in-flight fire earlier this year.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Feb.: “Airlines are expected to provide transparent plastic bags to prevent short circuits at check-in counters or on board.”]

However, if a power bank catches fire while overcharged, the plastic bag is of no use.

It only prevents foreign substances from entering the battery terminals, but it cannot prevent fires caused by internal short circuits or external impacts.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has explained that storing the battery in plastic near passengers is to enable a quick response in case of a fire.

However, they have ultimately decided to conduct a full review just three months later.

An average of about 23,000 plastic bags are used daily at airports nationwide.

While the effectiveness of fire prevention is unclear, there are concerns about the excessive plastic waste being generated.

The government is reportedly considering the introduction of flame-retardant pouches, but these also have limitations in preventing fires.

[Lee Young-joo/Professor, Dept. of Fire Safety and Disaster Management, Kyungil University: “I don’t believe that the existing measures and methods for responding to fires can be resolved by separately storing batteries or imposing some regulations. We need to actively inform passengers about these measures.”]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to announce new measures as early as the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Onboard battery policy reviewed
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:53:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

After the Air Busan aircraft fire, passengers must place their power banks in plastic bags.

The government has introduced this fire prevention measure and has conducted extensive promotions.

However, just three months later, they have decided to review this policy.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

[“Power banks should be covered with insulating tape on the terminals…”]

Power banks are carried onto the plane either in plastic bags or with insulating tape on the charging terminals.

This was a measure introduced by the government following the Air Busan in-flight fire earlier this year.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Feb.: “Airlines are expected to provide transparent plastic bags to prevent short circuits at check-in counters or on board.”]

However, if a power bank catches fire while overcharged, the plastic bag is of no use.

It only prevents foreign substances from entering the battery terminals, but it cannot prevent fires caused by internal short circuits or external impacts.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has explained that storing the battery in plastic near passengers is to enable a quick response in case of a fire.

However, they have ultimately decided to conduct a full review just three months later.

An average of about 23,000 plastic bags are used daily at airports nationwide.

While the effectiveness of fire prevention is unclear, there are concerns about the excessive plastic waste being generated.

The government is reportedly considering the introduction of flame-retardant pouches, but these also have limitations in preventing fires.

[Lee Young-joo/Professor, Dept. of Fire Safety and Disaster Management, Kyungil University: “I don’t believe that the existing measures and methods for responding to fires can be resolved by separately storing batteries or imposing some regulations. We need to actively inform passengers about these measures.”]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to announce new measures as early as the end of this month.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.