Onboard battery policy reviewed

[Anchor]



After the Air Busan aircraft fire, passengers must place their power banks in plastic bags.



The government has introduced this fire prevention measure and has conducted extensive promotions.



However, just three months later, they have decided to review this policy.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



[“Power banks should be covered with insulating tape on the terminals…”]



Power banks are carried onto the plane either in plastic bags or with insulating tape on the charging terminals.



This was a measure introduced by the government following the Air Busan in-flight fire earlier this year.



[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Feb.: “Airlines are expected to provide transparent plastic bags to prevent short circuits at check-in counters or on board.”]



However, if a power bank catches fire while overcharged, the plastic bag is of no use.



It only prevents foreign substances from entering the battery terminals, but it cannot prevent fires caused by internal short circuits or external impacts.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has explained that storing the battery in plastic near passengers is to enable a quick response in case of a fire.



However, they have ultimately decided to conduct a full review just three months later.



An average of about 23,000 plastic bags are used daily at airports nationwide.



While the effectiveness of fire prevention is unclear, there are concerns about the excessive plastic waste being generated.



The government is reportedly considering the introduction of flame-retardant pouches, but these also have limitations in preventing fires.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor, Dept. of Fire Safety and Disaster Management, Kyungil University: “I don’t believe that the existing measures and methods for responding to fires can be resolved by separately storing batteries or imposing some regulations. We need to actively inform passengers about these measures.”]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to announce new measures as early as the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



