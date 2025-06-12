COVID-19 vaccines at health center

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19 grow, authorities are encouraging vaccination for high-risk groups, but hospitals on the front lines are struggling to administer vaccines due to a lack of supply.



However, in the future, you can contact or visit your local health center.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



This is the vaccination assistant website operated by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



I inquired whether vaccination is possible at clinics listed as available for COVID-19 vaccination.



[Internal Medicine Clinic A in Songpa-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "We currently have no vaccines. We have applied, but we are not sure when the vaccines will arrive."]



[Internal Medicine Clinic B in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "We do not have any vaccines right now. We are out until the end of this month."]



Even places where vaccination is possible require you to hurry to get the vaccine.



[Internal Medicine Clinic C in Jung-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "Not today. Tomorrow is the earliest. We only have one left."]



While health authorities are encouraging vaccination for high-risk groups, clinics are facing a shortage of supply.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has decided to centralize the vaccination for high-risk groups at public health centers, extending the deadline to the end of this month.



This decision comes in response to reports of confusion on the ground, such as a lack of vaccine stock or individuals receiving vaccinations multiple times.



[Lee Dong-woo/Director of Vaccination Management, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: "In the first half of the year, there was almost no demand for vaccinations, so I think medical institutions did not hold much stock. There seem to be some discrepancies in stock levels..."]



High-risk individuals aged 65 and older can receive the vaccine for free by visiting a health center or a medical institution designated by the health center.



Those under 65 must pay around 150,000 won to receive the vaccine at clinics, as before.



In the past four weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country has remained stable at around 100 per week, but concerns about a resurgence during the summer are increasing.



The government has stated that it is preparing to ensure that there are no disruptions in securing hospital beds and supplying treatments, even if the number of hospitalizations increases during the summer.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



