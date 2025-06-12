Temu sanctioned by FTC

동영상 고정 취소

The Chinese shopping platform Temu has been fined over 350 million won by the Fair Trade Commission for false and exaggerated advertisements that deceive domestic consumers.



They used a special price available only to the first customer as bait to encourage app installations.



This is a report by reporter Lee Do-yoon.



[Report]



["You can buy a Nintendo Switch for 999 won on Temu."]



["Wow, I really got it!"]



They claim you can buy a game console worth hundreds of thousands of won for just 999 won and urge you to download the app immediately.



This is an advertisement for Temu, a prominent Chinese shopping platform that has entered the domestic market along with AliExpress.



There are about 8 million domestic users.



However, the 999 won special price promoted by Temu turned out to be available only to the first customer.



They used this extremely limited special price as bait to encourage app downloads.



Temu also advertised that spinning a roulette would give you free cyber money that can be used like cash.



In reality, the basic condition is to invite at least five friends to sign up as members, and no matter how many times you spin the roulette, the actual winning probability is minuscule.



[Temu user: "In the end, you can't receive the gift. (The remaining progress is) 0.3, 0.22, 0.001, and so on. You have to spin the roulette and share, and it just goes around like a hamster wheel."]



The Fair Trade Commission has determined that this constitutes false and exaggerated advertising that deceives or misleads consumers.



They made it difficult for consumers to understand by displaying the stringent conditions and winning probabilities in very small print.



[Song Myung-hyun/Fair Trade Commission Electronic Transaction Monitoring Division Chief: "There is a concern that not only consumers who encounter the advertisement but also other consumers invited as acquaintances may be affected...."]



The Fair Trade Commission has imposed a fine of over 350 million won on Temu.



This is the first time a fine has been imposed on a Chinese e-commerce platform.



The Fair Trade Commission is also in the process of sanctioning AliExpress for similar allegations.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



