Lee Won-seok hits grand slam

입력 2025.06.12 (01:52)

[Anchor]

Lee Won-seok, center fielder for the Hanwha Eagless, who are aiming to reclaim the top spot in professional baseball, hit a grand slam home run to make up for a defensive mistake he made yesterday.

This was also his first grand slam home run in his seven years since joining the team.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji, please provide us with more details.

[Report]

Yes, Hanwha's center fielder Lee Won-seok, who had lowered his head due to a defensive mistake in yesterday's game by missing a routine fly ball, stood at the plate in the second inning today with the bases loaded, as if he had found a chance to make amends.

He hit a slider from Doosan's starting pitcher Choi Won-jun, and the ball flew over the left field fence.

Lee Won-seok clenched his fist.

He had only hit three home runs in the first team over seven years since joining, but he decorated his fourth career home run with his debut grand slam.

It was also the first grand slam home run at Hanwha's new stadium.

Fans went wild, and when Lee Won-seok returned to the dugout, he smiled brightly as if he had lifted a weight off his shoulders.

Following Lee Won-seok's grand slam, there was also a remarkable defensive play by Noh Si-hwan.

Noh Si-hwan, who had made a game-ending error three days ago, made a calm bare-handed catch in the fourth inning and made an accurate throw to home plate to tag out the runner, preventing Doosan Bears from closing the gap.

Currently, Hanwha is leading significantly as they aim to reclaim the top spot, while Doosan is facing a four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, LG Twins, who is half a game ahead of Hanwha, is engaged in a fierce battle against SSG Landers, who is in the mid-tier fight.

LG took the lead with Lee Young-bin's triple and Shin Min-jae's timely hit, but SSG responded with Ko Myung-jun's two-RBI timely hit, leading to multiple lead changes until the sixth inning.

Thanks to Austin's two-run home run in the seventh inning, LG is currently ahead of SSG.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

