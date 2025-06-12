News 9

Lee Kang-in defends coach Hong

입력 2025.06.12 (01:52) 수정 2025.06.12 (01:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Although it was a match to celebrate the 11th consecutive qualification for the World Cup, the public sentiment remains cold, with jeers directed at coach Hong Myung-bo.

Lee Kang-in has taken center stage by making a statement urging fans to refrain from excessive criticism, saying that coach Hong is the boss of the players.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Lee Kang-in showcased his brilliant talent, proving that he will be a key player leading Korean football in next year's North and Central America World Cup.

Although Lee Kang-in once caused conflicts within the national team, he appeared more mature, seemingly aware of the heightened expectations.

As the criticism and jeers towards coach Hong Myung-bo continued, Lee Kang-in urged fans to show restraint through his candid remarks.

[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "The coach is our boss, so if there is too much criticism, it can affect the players as well. I really wanted to say that I hope you can see more of the positive aspects."]

Lee Kang-in emphasized that the excessive criticism from fans was unhelpful, especially noting the noticeably large absence in the match against Kuwait.

With ongoing controversies regarding the fairness of coach Hong Myung-bo's appointment and the cold public sentiment towards Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, Lee Kang-in decided to step in directly.

[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "I want to bring happiness to the people through the World Cup, so I will work harder. It would be great if more people could help in that regard."]

Lee Kang-in has begun advocating a happy football philosophy, calling for support instead of excessive criticism.

With just one year until the World Cup kicks off, Korean football is unfortunately experiencing growing pains due to off-field issues.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Kang-in defends coach Hong
    • 입력 2025-06-12 01:52:37
    • 수정2025-06-12 01:55:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Although it was a match to celebrate the 11th consecutive qualification for the World Cup, the public sentiment remains cold, with jeers directed at coach Hong Myung-bo.

Lee Kang-in has taken center stage by making a statement urging fans to refrain from excessive criticism, saying that coach Hong is the boss of the players.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Lee Kang-in showcased his brilliant talent, proving that he will be a key player leading Korean football in next year's North and Central America World Cup.

Although Lee Kang-in once caused conflicts within the national team, he appeared more mature, seemingly aware of the heightened expectations.

As the criticism and jeers towards coach Hong Myung-bo continued, Lee Kang-in urged fans to show restraint through his candid remarks.

[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "The coach is our boss, so if there is too much criticism, it can affect the players as well. I really wanted to say that I hope you can see more of the positive aspects."]

Lee Kang-in emphasized that the excessive criticism from fans was unhelpful, especially noting the noticeably large absence in the match against Kuwait.

With ongoing controversies regarding the fairness of coach Hong Myung-bo's appointment and the cold public sentiment towards Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, Lee Kang-in decided to step in directly.

[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "I want to bring happiness to the people through the World Cup, so I will work harder. It would be great if more people could help in that regard."]

Lee Kang-in has begun advocating a happy football philosophy, calling for support instead of excessive criticism.

With just one year until the World Cup kicks off, Korean football is unfortunately experiencing growing pains due to off-field issues.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.