Lee Kang-in defends coach Hong
입력 2025.06.12 (01:52) 수정 2025.06.12 (01:55)
[Anchor]
Although it was a match to celebrate the 11th consecutive qualification for the World Cup, the public sentiment remains cold, with jeers directed at coach Hong Myung-bo.
Lee Kang-in has taken center stage by making a statement urging fans to refrain from excessive criticism, saying that coach Hong is the boss of the players.
Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.
[Report]
Lee Kang-in showcased his brilliant talent, proving that he will be a key player leading Korean football in next year's North and Central America World Cup.
Although Lee Kang-in once caused conflicts within the national team, he appeared more mature, seemingly aware of the heightened expectations.
As the criticism and jeers towards coach Hong Myung-bo continued, Lee Kang-in urged fans to show restraint through his candid remarks.
[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "The coach is our boss, so if there is too much criticism, it can affect the players as well. I really wanted to say that I hope you can see more of the positive aspects."]
Lee Kang-in emphasized that the excessive criticism from fans was unhelpful, especially noting the noticeably large absence in the match against Kuwait.
With ongoing controversies regarding the fairness of coach Hong Myung-bo's appointment and the cold public sentiment towards Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, Lee Kang-in decided to step in directly.
[Lee Kang-in/National Football Team: "I want to bring happiness to the people through the World Cup, so I will work harder. It would be great if more people could help in that regard."]
Lee Kang-in has begun advocating a happy football philosophy, calling for support instead of excessive criticism.
With just one year until the World Cup kicks off, Korean football is unfortunately experiencing growing pains due to off-field issues.
KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
- 입력 2025-06-12 01:52:37
- 수정2025-06-12 01:55:57
