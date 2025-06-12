[News Today] Lee vows crackdown on stock manipulation

입력 2025-06-12 15:22:31 수정 2025-06-12 15:23:57 News Today





[LEAD]

President Lee Jae-myung, who pledged to revive the domestic stock market, made his first economic field visit to the Korea Exchange. He stressed that unfair trading, including stock manipulation, will face a one-strike-out policy and that retrieving illicit gains is key to ensuring a transparent market.



[REPORT]

President Lee Jae-myung who had pledged to revitalize the stock market during his election campaign has visited the market monitoring headquarters at the Korea Exchange.



He said the undervalued Korean bourse was due to an erosion in confidence.



Lee Jae-myung / President

It's so unfair and not transparent to the degree that foreigners question the credibility of our market.



Lee also took issue with light punishment.



He vowed to introduce a one-strike-out policy for unfair trading such as stock price manipulation and impose heavy penalties such as retrieving illicit gains.



Lee Jae-myung / President

We'll show that playing tricks in the Korean stock market could ruin a life. Today is day one of this policy.



He also ordered improved systems to swiftly uncover unjust practices and new scams and to review expanding related personnel and organization.



Regarding criticism that standards on undisclosed information use, a leading type of unfair trading, fail to reflect reality, Lee instructed immediate changes to take place.



He also said that preparations are underway for tax reform aimed at boosting dividend payments so that stocks can become an alternative investment means on par with real estate.



Lee Jae-myung / President

Interim dividends help living costs which in turn contribute to domestic demand and a virtuous economic cycle. But dividends are rare in Korea.



Concerning short selling, Lee said that despite complaints from individual investors, the practice can't be abolished.



Instead he stressed that intentional misuse of the system should lead to a business suspension or expulsion.