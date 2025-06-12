[News Today] S.Korea halts anti-NK broadcasts

[LEAD]

South Korea has suspended its loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea, a year after they resumed.

The move follows an order from President Lee Jae-myung. Ever since last night, North Korea's propaganda broadcasts hasn't been heard in any border areas.



[REPORT]

With President Lee Jae-myng's order, the military fully suspended propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the border targeting North Korea at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a year after their resumption.



The presidential office said that it is a move to help restore trust between the two Koreas and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson

We made this decision as a first move to ease tensions, since there have been no serious provocations from North Korea as of late.



The top office also stressed that it is also a practical measure to alleviate the sufferings of those living near the border areas who are exposed to noise broadcasts from North Korea.



The presidential office said there had been no prior discussions with the North.



But the use of the expression "suspension," instead of a "permanent end," is interpreted as a call on North Korea to take a corresponding measure like turning off its propaganda loudspeakers toward South Korea.



This indicates an intention to resume loudspeaker broadcasts any time, depending on Pyongyang's future actions.



Previously, the Unification Ministry asked civic groups to halt their campaigns of sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border into the North.



The government is expected to take a series of measures to ease tensions and create an atmosphere for dialogue with Pyongyang, as restoring the suspended September 19 inter-Korean military agreement was one of Lee's campaign promises.



Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University

As a conciliatory signal, the broadcast suspension symbolizes the government's practical approach to ease military tension, examine the possibility of dialogue.



With all eyes on Pyongyang's responses, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea's propaganda broadcasts had not been heard in any border areas, after the last one near the western frontline on Wednesday night.



It appears that the North has halted anti-South Korea noise broadcasts in the border as well.