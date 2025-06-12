[News Today] “Trump ‘receptive’ to contact with Kim”







[LEAD]

From day one of his second term, President Trump signaled a clear intent to reopen direct talks with North Korea. Now, a new report says Pyongyang turned down a personal letter he sent to Kim Jong-un, and the White House isn't denying it.



[REPORT]

The White House said that President Donald Trump wants to improve relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The White House did not deny the report by NK News, a U.S.-based news source on North Korea, that North Korean diplomatic officials in New York City refused President Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un.



However, President Trump is still open to corresponding with the North Korean leader.



Karoline Leavitt / White House Press Secretary

The President remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong-un and he'd like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore in 2018 during his first term.



NK News also cited an anonymous source in saying that Trump's attempt to send a letter was aimed at resuming talks with North Korea as he had done during his first term.



The U.S. president exchanged more than twenty letters with the North Korean leader since the 2018 summit in Singapore during his first term.



From the day his second term began, President Trump has been referring to the possibility of holding direct dialogue with Kim and made several attempts to do so.



But little progress has been made in bilateral communication.



However, American internet media outlet Axios reported last month that the Trump administration is working behind the scenes for a possible reconnection with Kim Jong-un.



Trump is still trying to resume dialogue with Kim although conditions are not favorable for bilateral talks since North Korea has grown closer to Russia.



Donald Trump / U.S. President (March)

I walked across the line. I don't know if the Secret Service was thrilled with that. They actually weren't and they were not too thrilled. But I have a very good relationship with him. Yeah, I will probably do something at some point.



But it is speculated that it would take more time to resume talks with North Korea as the U.S. has many other pressing diplomatic issues pending, including the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip ceasefire.