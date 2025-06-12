News Today

[News Today] “Trump ‘receptive’ to contact with Kim”

입력 2025.06.12 (15:22) 수정 2025.06.12 (15:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
From day one of his second term, President Trump signaled a clear intent to reopen direct talks with North Korea. Now, a new report says Pyongyang turned down a personal letter he sent to Kim Jong-un, and the White House isn't denying it.

[REPORT]
The White House said that President Donald Trump wants to improve relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The White House did not deny the report by NK News, a U.S.-based news source on North Korea, that North Korean diplomatic officials in New York City refused President Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un.

However, President Trump is still open to corresponding with the North Korean leader.

Karoline Leavitt / White House Press Secretary
The President remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong-un and he'd like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore in 2018 during his first term.

NK News also cited an anonymous source in saying that Trump's attempt to send a letter was aimed at resuming talks with North Korea as he had done during his first term.

The U.S. president exchanged more than twenty letters with the North Korean leader since the 2018 summit in Singapore during his first term.

From the day his second term began, President Trump has been referring to the possibility of holding direct dialogue with Kim and made several attempts to do so.

But little progress has been made in bilateral communication.

However, American internet media outlet Axios reported last month that the Trump administration is working behind the scenes for a possible reconnection with Kim Jong-un.

Trump is still trying to resume dialogue with Kim although conditions are not favorable for bilateral talks since North Korea has grown closer to Russia.

Donald Trump / U.S. President (March)
I walked across the line. I don't know if the Secret Service was thrilled with that. They actually weren't and they were not too thrilled. But I have a very good relationship with him. Yeah, I will probably do something at some point.

But it is speculated that it would take more time to resume talks with North Korea as the U.S. has many other pressing diplomatic issues pending, including the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip ceasefire.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Trump ‘receptive’ to contact with Kim”
    • 입력 2025-06-12 15:22:52
    • 수정2025-06-12 15:24:13
    News Today

[LEAD]
From day one of his second term, President Trump signaled a clear intent to reopen direct talks with North Korea. Now, a new report says Pyongyang turned down a personal letter he sent to Kim Jong-un, and the White House isn't denying it.

[REPORT]
The White House said that President Donald Trump wants to improve relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The White House did not deny the report by NK News, a U.S.-based news source on North Korea, that North Korean diplomatic officials in New York City refused President Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un.

However, President Trump is still open to corresponding with the North Korean leader.

Karoline Leavitt / White House Press Secretary
The President remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong-un and he'd like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore in 2018 during his first term.

NK News also cited an anonymous source in saying that Trump's attempt to send a letter was aimed at resuming talks with North Korea as he had done during his first term.

The U.S. president exchanged more than twenty letters with the North Korean leader since the 2018 summit in Singapore during his first term.

From the day his second term began, President Trump has been referring to the possibility of holding direct dialogue with Kim and made several attempts to do so.

But little progress has been made in bilateral communication.

However, American internet media outlet Axios reported last month that the Trump administration is working behind the scenes for a possible reconnection with Kim Jong-un.

Trump is still trying to resume dialogue with Kim although conditions are not favorable for bilateral talks since North Korea has grown closer to Russia.

Donald Trump / U.S. President (March)
I walked across the line. I don't know if the Secret Service was thrilled with that. They actually weren't and they were not too thrilled. But I have a very good relationship with him. Yeah, I will probably do something at some point.

But it is speculated that it would take more time to resume talks with North Korea as the U.S. has many other pressing diplomatic issues pending, including the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip ceasefire.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

더불어민주당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 조은석·민중기·이윤제 추천

더불어민주당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 조은석·민중기·이윤제 추천
조국혁신당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보<br> 한동수·심재철·이명현 추천

조국혁신당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 한동수·심재철·이명현 추천
윤석열 전 대통령 소환 불응하고 간 곳은? 포착 순간

윤석열 전 대통령 소환 불응하고 간 곳은? 포착 순간
[단독] ‘유급 코 앞’ 의대생 66% “6월에 학교 돌아가겠다”

[단독] ‘유급 코 앞’ 의대생 66% “6월에 학교 돌아가겠다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.