[News Today] Flight battery bag policy under review

Flight battery bag policy under review

Back in March, the government began requiring passengers to pack power banks in plastic bags before boarding. It was a widely publicized safety measure aimed at preventing inflight fires. But just three months on, that policy is now up for review.



Power banks should have insulation tape covering the terminal.



When carrying power banks on a plane, they must be put in a plastic bag or have an insulation tape attached to cover the charging port.



This was the government measure previously announced in the wake of a fire incident on an Air Busan flight early this year.



Yu Kyung-soo / Dir. of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry (Feb.)

Airlines will provide clear plastic bags at the check-in counter or in the plane.



However the plastic bags are of little use if portable batteries catch fire in an overcharged state.



The bags only prevent foreign materials from entering the battery terminals.



But cannot prevent fires caused by a short circuit or external impact.



The transport ministry has said that keeping power banks inside plastic bags within passengers reach is to facilitate a quick response in the event of a fire.



However just after three months, this policy is taken back to the drawing board.



On average, 23-thousand plastic bags are used at nationwide airports each day.



Some say that while the effect of fire prevention is unclear, they cause an excessive plastic waste problem.



The government is known to be reviewing other measures such as introducing a flame-resistant pouch, but this also has limitations in preventing fires.



Prof. Lee Young-ju / Kyungil University

Passengers should be better informed of existing fire response measures.

I don't think separate battery storage or regulations will solve the issue.



The transport ministry plans to reveal new measures as early as late this month.