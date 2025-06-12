[News Today] Measures to prevent social isolation

News Today

[LEAD]
More people in Korea are now living alone. And that's fueling new social issues like deaths in isolation. A new program is offering reward points just for visiting a welfare center. The goal is to bring isolated individuals back into the community.

[REPORT]
A woman cautiously enters a welfare center in Seoul.

"Hi, Ma'am. How are you?"

She had rarely left her house in the past.

But now, she occasionally comes out and visits the welfare center.

It is because she earns reward points that can be used as a community currency for her visit.

This is a system to encourage isolated individuals to come out of their shell and resume social activities.

It is designed to induce these groups to increase social activities gradually, as reward points vary depending on the degree of activities.

Seong Ye-rin / Social welfare counselor
Rewards are offered in cash, making the recipients feel that they save money.

An increase in one-person households is leading to new social problems.

Over the past five years, the number of those dying alone has grown over five percent on an annual average.

This is the nation's first institution established to help reclusive young people.

More than 1,000 youths have visited the center since its opening last year.

Kim Joo-hee / Head, Seoul Youth Life Center
There are people who want to heal their emotional wounds, return to social life.

With the demand identified, a better-structured system is needed to help those in need.

Prof. Chung Soon-dool / Ewha Womans University
It is crucial that the central government provides basic directions and local regions devise tailored policies.

The government plans to inject 390 billion won or nearly 285 million U.S. dollars over the next five years to increase the number of social isolation prevention centers across the nation from the current two.

It will also devise more measures to help isolated people by conducting annual surveys.

