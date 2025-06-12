[News Today] Assets seized on YouTuber outed Kim Soo-hyun
[LEAD]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has seized assets from a controversial YouTuber. This comes amid a legal battle over claims involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron.
[REPORT]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's legal team reported that a provisional attachment has been placed on the asset of the operator of YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Research Institute.'
The Seoul Central District Court accepted the provisional seizure application filed by the actor's management agency against Mr. Kim, the YouTube channel's operator.
Provisional seizure has been placed on two apartments under Kim's name worth about 4 billion won, little over 2.9 million US dollars.
The court also allowed last month provisional seizure on Mr. Kim's savings accounts, including the sponsoring account for the research institute.
The dispute between Kim Soo-hyun and Garo Sero Research Institute began last March when the YouTube channel cited the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family member to claim that the actor had a romantic relationship with the actress when she was still a minor.
Kim Soo-hyun filed a criminal complaint against the late actress's family and the YouTube channel and a lawsuit for damage compensation.
The family of the late actress, in return, sued Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act and for making false accusations.
