News Today

[News Today] Assets seized on YouTuber outed Kim Soo-hyun

입력 2025.06.12 (15:23) 수정 2025.06.12 (15:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has seized assets from a controversial YouTuber. This comes amid a legal battle over claims involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

[REPORT]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's legal team reported that a provisional attachment has been placed on the asset of the operator of YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Research Institute.'

The Seoul Central District Court accepted the provisional seizure application filed by the actor's management agency against Mr. Kim, the YouTube channel's operator.

Provisional seizure has been placed on two apartments under Kim's name worth about 4 billion won, little over 2.9 million US dollars.

The court also allowed last month provisional seizure on Mr. Kim's savings accounts, including the sponsoring account for the research institute.

The dispute between Kim Soo-hyun and Garo Sero Research Institute began last March when the YouTube channel cited the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family member to claim that the actor had a romantic relationship with the actress when she was still a minor.

Kim Soo-hyun filed a criminal complaint against the late actress's family and the YouTube channel and a lawsuit for damage compensation.

The family of the late actress, in return, sued Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act and for making false accusations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Assets seized on YouTuber outed Kim Soo-hyun
    • 입력 2025-06-12 15:23:35
    • 수정2025-06-12 15:24:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has seized assets from a controversial YouTuber. This comes amid a legal battle over claims involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

[REPORT]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's legal team reported that a provisional attachment has been placed on the asset of the operator of YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Research Institute.'

The Seoul Central District Court accepted the provisional seizure application filed by the actor's management agency against Mr. Kim, the YouTube channel's operator.

Provisional seizure has been placed on two apartments under Kim's name worth about 4 billion won, little over 2.9 million US dollars.

The court also allowed last month provisional seizure on Mr. Kim's savings accounts, including the sponsoring account for the research institute.

The dispute between Kim Soo-hyun and Garo Sero Research Institute began last March when the YouTube channel cited the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family member to claim that the actor had a romantic relationship with the actress when she was still a minor.

Kim Soo-hyun filed a criminal complaint against the late actress's family and the YouTube channel and a lawsuit for damage compensation.

The family of the late actress, in return, sued Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act and for making false accusations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

더불어민주당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 조은석·민중기·이윤제 추천

더불어민주당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 조은석·민중기·이윤제 추천
조국혁신당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보<br> 한동수·심재철·이명현 추천

조국혁신당, ‘3대 특검’ 후보 한동수·심재철·이명현 추천
윤석열 전 대통령 소환 불응하고 간 곳은? 포착 순간

윤석열 전 대통령 소환 불응하고 간 곳은? 포착 순간
[단독] ‘유급 코 앞’ 의대생 66% “6월에 학교 돌아가겠다”

[단독] ‘유급 코 앞’ 의대생 66% “6월에 학교 돌아가겠다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.