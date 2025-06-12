News 9

Inter-Korean talks to restart

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who has emphasized that peace is economy, stated that he will stop the wasteful hostile acts between the North and South and quickly restore dialogue channels.

He stressed the need to create a Korean Peninsula where the North and South coexist and prosper based on solid peace.

The first report is by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung announced that he will make every effort for a peaceful, coexisting, and prosperous Korean Peninsula.

Today (June 12), during the 25th anniversary event of the June 15 North-South Summit, he conveyed this message through a congratulatory speech read by President's Senior Secretary for Political affairs Woo Sang-ho, stating that he would stop wasteful hostile acts and resume dialogue and cooperation.

He mentioned that he would quickly restore the suspended North-South dialogue channels.

[Woo Sang-ho/President's Senior Secretary for Political Affairs/Read on behalf: "We will transform hostility and confrontation into reconciliation and cooperation, and strive to ease military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and create a peaceful atmosphere."]

He expressed his determination to restore a crisis management system that prevents accidental clashes and does not escalate tensions, stating, "Peace is economy."

[Woo Sang-ho/ President's Senior Secretary for Political Affairs/Read on behalf: "Creating a peaceful Korean Peninsula is an important task for the new government. The historical lesson is that when peace is shaken, the economy, security, and daily life are also shaken."]

President Lee emphasized that the clock of the Korean Peninsula has rapidly regressed to the past over the past three years and that the spirit of June 15 must be fully continued.

He stated that changing the 'Korean Peninsula risk' into a 'Korean Peninsula premium' is the way for both the North and South.

Meanwhile, Minister of Unification Kim Young-ho, appointed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government, did not attend the ceremony for the third consecutive year, and there was no separate message from the Ministry of Unification.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

