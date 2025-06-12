Quiet returns to border areas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents in border areas who have suffered from North Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts are pleased to have regained their quiet daily lives after a long time.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri met with the residents.



[Report]



In Gimpo's Wolgot-myeon, where North Korea's land can be seen across the river.



This place had to listen to North Korea's broadcasts directed at the South up close, but today (June 12) it is quiet.



With the cessation of the North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts, it seems that North Korea has also stopped its broadcasts to the South.



[Han Kyung-sik/Wolgot-myeon, Gimpo City: "It was chaotic. I couldn't sleep because it was so noisy, but whatever was happening, it just stopped. It's really quiet."]



We visited another border village located an hour away by car.



In the village where the broadcasts to the South had been noisy, the sound of insects began to be heard.



[Jeong Jeong-sook/Dae Dong-ri, Paju City: "Last night, there was no sound. I really slept a little last night."]



There have also been changes in Ganghwa, which suffered from sleep deprivation and damage to the livestock industry due to the incessant noise.



In September last year, a village in Ganghwa County was filled with the noise of broadcasts that sounded like scraping metal or ghostly sounds.



But today, only the sound of a cool breeze could be heard.



It is said that instead of strange sounds, there was music coming from the broadcasts last night (June 11).



[Chae Gap-sook & Kim Sun-ok/Dangsan-ri, Ganghwa County: "Since we are close now, I could hear it a little faintly. And this morning, it has completely stopped...."]



Residents in border areas who have suffered from North Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts for nearly a year since July last year hope that the peaceful daily life that has just arrived is not a temporary change.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



