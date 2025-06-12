News 9

N. Korea halts noise broadcast

[Anchor]

Following the suspension of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts at the inter-Korean border under President Lee's directive, North Korea responded immediately.

As of midnight today (Jun. 12), North Korea has completely stopped its loudspeaker noise broadcasts towards the South.

Reporter Yun Jin reports.

[Report]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today that North Korea's noise broadcasts towards the South could not be heard anywhere along the border.

The noise broadcasts were audible until around 11 PM last night (Jun. 11), but haltedafter midnight today.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "There are currently no areas where they can be heard. They were stopped late last night, and it is certain that they are not present this morning or early today..."]

Just a day after our military proactively halted the loudspeaker broadcasts towards the North under the directive of President Lee Jae-myung yesterday afternoon, it appears that North Korea, which has emphasized the principle of 'action for action', has responded.

A Unification Ministry official stated this has helped relieve the suffering of residents in the border areas, and assessed that this may be a meaningful opportunity to ease inter-Korean military tensions and restore mutual trust.

During his presidential campaign, President Lee stated that he would restore the 9.19 military agreement along with the pledge to halt loudspeaker broadcasts towards the North.

As a result, there is speculation that the next step could involve halting live-fire training in the border area, but the military currently maintains that exercises will proceed as planned.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Spokesperson, Ministry of National Defense: "There is no directive from higher authorities regarding that. There are planned trainings this month, and there are currently no changes to that plan."]

North Korea is currently only conducting a very limited number of activities in the demilitarized zone, such as building barriers, and has still not responded to our attempts to contact them through the severed military communication lines.

This is KBS News, Yun Jin.

