First monsoon rain hits Jeju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first monsoon rain of the year is falling in Jeju.



Starting tomorrow night (June 13), the rain will intensify, and heavy rain is expected until the day after tomorrow (June 14), with rain spreading nationwide over the weekend.



Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



Raindrops are beginning to form on the CCTV screen shining on the beach.



People who came to see the seaside scenery brought raincoats and umbrellas.



The first monsoon rain of the year has fallen in Jeju.



This is a week earlier than usual and the third earliest on record.



[Lee Do-young & Kim Hyun-joo/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "I had planned a trip before the monsoon. I was disappointed that it came a week early, but I think it’s manageable if I wear a raincoat and walk around..."]



The amount of rain that fell today (June 12) was around 5mm, which is low, but starting tomorrow, the rain will become heavier.



This is because a tropical depression located in the eastern waters of Taiwan is moving north along the edge of the North Pacific high pressure, bringing hot moisture to the Korean Peninsula.



[Choi Jeong-hee/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "From tomorrow night (June 13) to the morning of the day after tomorrow (June 14), there will be very heavy rain of 30 to 50mm per hour, accompanied by gusts and thunder and lightning, especially along the southern coast, near Mt. Jirisan, and in Jeju."]



The rain is expected to gradually expand, and by the day after tomorrow, Saturday, rain is forecasted nationwide.



The expected amount of rain until the day after tomorrow includes over 250mm in the mountainous areas of Jeju and up to 120mm along the southern coast.



The rain will mostly stop on Saturday night, but will return nationwide on Sunday.



Although there is a continuous forecast for rain, the Meteorological Administration stated that it will need to monitor whether the monsoon has started in the southern and central regions.



The usual start dates for the monsoon in the southern and central regions are June 23 and 25, respectively.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!