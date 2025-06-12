Trump open to dialogue with N. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, signs have emerged that the United States attempted to engage in dialogue with North Korea.



President Trump tried to send a personal letter to Chairman Kim Jong-un.



Although North Korea did not accept this letter, the White House stated that it remains open to correspondence.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The U.S.-based North Korea specialist media outlet NK News reported that President Trump drafted a personal letter to North Korea's State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un.



It was reported that the letter was attempted to be delivered, but North Korean diplomats refused to accept it.



This is seen as an effort by the U.S. to approach North Korea, and the White House effectively acknowledged the report by stating that President Trump remains receptive to correspondence with Chairman Kim.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "He'd like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore in 2018, during his first term."]



During his first term, President Trump built a unique rapport with Chairman Kim by exchanging 27 personal letters.



He even revealed a letter from Chairman Kim that began with "Dear Mr. President" and mentioned "faith and trust."



President Trump's attempt to deliver a personal letter this time is interpreted as a demonstration of his interest in diplomacy with North Korea through dialogue between leaders.



Since the start of his second administration, President Trump has repeatedly emphasized communication with Chairman Kim.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/March: "I have a very good relationship with him. Yeah, we'll probably do something at some point."]



President Trump's attempt to send a personal letter can also be seen as a move to explore whether diplomatic dialogue is possible, rather than aiming for immediate tangible results with Chairman Kim.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



