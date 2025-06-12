Disaster readiness reviewed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the full-fledged rainy season, President Lee Jae-myung has begun inspecting flood damage countermeasures.



He emphasized the responsibility of public officials in charge of safety management and instructed on strengthening their authority and preparing compensation plans.



This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung visited the Han River Flood Control Office in Seoul and meticulously checked the on-site situation in preparation for flood damage.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I noticed that they hardly look into the drainage pipes. They just leave them unattended. Do they conduct surprise inspections to see if they are actually doing their job?"]



He also emphasized the sense of responsibility among public officials responsible for safety management.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "There are public officials in charge of emergency situations, and if they do their job properly, it is possible to some extent to prevent the spread of damage."]



Referring to the Sewol Ferry, Itaewon, and Osong underpass disasters, he pointed out that these were "disaster incidents that could have been avoided with a little more attention."



He stressed that if accidents or disasters occur due to indifference and neglect, strict accountability must be enforced afterward.



However, he stated that preventing accidents and disasters cannot rely solely on oppressive measures, and that strengthening the authority of safety management public officials and following up with compensation plans are necessary.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I would like to emphasize once again that the compensation system needs to be clarified. It would be good to establish some fundamental measures regarding personnel issues."]



After the on-site inspection, he immediately headed to the site of the Itaewon disaster.



This was an unscheduled addition to President Lee's itinerary.



At the memorial site, President Lee paid his respects with a moment of silence and laid flowers to honor the victims.



Emphasizing the protection of the lives and safety of the people as the nation's primary duty, President Lee held a separate safety and security inspection meeting the day after his inauguration.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



