News 9

President Lee’s pragmatic diplomacy

입력 2025.06.12 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung continued his phone conversations with foreign leaders today (Jun. 12).

Today, he spoke with the leaders of Vietnam and Australia.

Analysts suggest that the the change in the order of calls compared to the past reflects President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

Following conversations with the leaders of the United States, Japan, China, and the Czech Republic, President Lee spoke today with Vietnamese President Lương Cường.

Compared to the usual practice of starting with neighboring major powers, this order is seen as an extraordinary arrangement.

Although the order varied slightly, it differs from the usual precedent of making calls to India, the UK, or Australia after the US, Japan, and China.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The two leaders agreed to expand and deepen cooperation between the two countries in strategic areas such as high-speed rail and nuclear power, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership."]

The decision to prioritize the call with Vietnam is analyzed to be due to Vietnam being our third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and it is also the country that provided South Korea with a trade surplus last year second to the U.S.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee requested special interest and support for the smooth activities of our companies operating in Vietnam, and President responded positively."]

President Lee also spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation related to defense, arms, clean energy, and supply chains, including critical minerals.

The Presidential Office stated that they also agreed to cooperate for the successful hosting of the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju this year.

Following yesterday's call with the Czech Republic, with whom we signed the final contract for the nuclear power plant construction project, today’s calls were with Vietnam and Australia.

The change in the order of calls is interpreted as reflecting President Lee's focus on prioritizing the economy in his pragmatic diplomatic approach.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee’s pragmatic diplomacy
    • 입력 2025-06-12 23:47:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung continued his phone conversations with foreign leaders today (Jun. 12).

Today, he spoke with the leaders of Vietnam and Australia.

Analysts suggest that the the change in the order of calls compared to the past reflects President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

Following conversations with the leaders of the United States, Japan, China, and the Czech Republic, President Lee spoke today with Vietnamese President Lương Cường.

Compared to the usual practice of starting with neighboring major powers, this order is seen as an extraordinary arrangement.

Although the order varied slightly, it differs from the usual precedent of making calls to India, the UK, or Australia after the US, Japan, and China.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The two leaders agreed to expand and deepen cooperation between the two countries in strategic areas such as high-speed rail and nuclear power, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership."]

The decision to prioritize the call with Vietnam is analyzed to be due to Vietnam being our third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and it is also the country that provided South Korea with a trade surplus last year second to the U.S.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "President Lee requested special interest and support for the smooth activities of our companies operating in Vietnam, and President responded positively."]

President Lee also spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation related to defense, arms, clean energy, and supply chains, including critical minerals.

The Presidential Office stated that they also agreed to cooperate for the successful hosting of the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju this year.

Following yesterday's call with the Czech Republic, with whom we signed the final contract for the nuclear power plant construction project, today’s calls were with Vietnam and Australia.

The change in the order of calls is interpreted as reflecting President Lee's focus on prioritizing the economy in his pragmatic diplomatic approach.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현
이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 <br>복구”

이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 복구”
대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”

대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”
‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?

‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.