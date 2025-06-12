Prosecution indicts police officer

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has arrested and indicted an active police officer on charges of receiving bribes worth hundreds of millions of won in exchange for covering up a case.



They have also unusually pointed out the need to strengthen control over police investigations.



This has created a peculiar ripple effect, coinciding with the Democratic Party's mass proposal of prosecution reform bills.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



Officer Jeong, affiliated with the Uijeongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, was recently arrested and indicted on charges of receiving bribes in exchange for covering up a case.



Officer Jeong is accused of receiving bribes worth over 210 million won from a loan broker, Mr. Kim, on 22 occasions, saying, "I will cover up the case and ensure no charges are filed."



According to the prosecution's investigation, he moved Mr. Kim's address to his jurisdiction and personally took over 16 cases involving Mr. Kim, either sending them with a recommendation for non-prosecution or not forwarding them at all.



Additionally, it was revealed that during this process, he leaked case records to Mr. Kim and fabricated false interrogation records to make it appear as though Mr. Kim had been questioned, even though he did not actually attend.



The prosecution emphasized that Officer Jeong had manipulated case records at will and concealed them for over three years, highlighting that this case could have easily been buried.



In particular, the prosecution explained that Officer Jeong actively demanded bribes, showcasing that he could conclude investigations due to the adjustment of investigative authority.



While announcing these investigation details, the prosecution unusually included in their press release the need to strengthen judicial control over police investigations.



Currently, the Democratic Party has proposed legislation centered on abolishing the prosecution office and establishing a Public Prosecution Office and a Serious Crimes Investigation Agency under the pretext of prosecution reform.



The prosecution has not yet issued an official stance on the Democratic Party's prosecution reform proposal.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!