Safeguards for flood-prone areas

[Anchor]

Local governments are also making preparations to prevent damage from heavy rain.

Around the Dorimcheon River in Seoul, even the rainwater storage tanks that have not yet been completed have begun operations.

In areas prone to flooding, such as Gwanghwamun and Gangnam Station, construction of deep drainage tunnels is scheduled to begin this year.

Kim Seong-su reports.

[Report]

Seoul's Dorimcheon River frequently floods during the rainy season.

Due to its narrow width and fast flow, the water level rises quickly even with a small amount of rain.

Five years ago, an 80-year-old pedestrian was swept away by the rising water and lost their life.

Recently, a rainwater storage tank has been built underground at the Sinlim Public Parking Lot upstream of the Dorimcheon.

Although it is officially scheduled for completion at the end of this year, it has already begun operation ahead of the rainy season.

In the event of heavy rain, it is designed to drain rainwater from upstream in advance to prevent flooding in the middle and downstream areas where residential and commercial facilities are concentrated.

By draining up to 35,000 tons of rainwater here, the water level of the Dorimcheon can be lowered by about 10 cm.

[Baek Seo-jong/Director of Tunnel Construction, Seoul City: "When water levels suddenly surge, we can effectively prevent flooding through the use of the storage tank..."]

Currently, there are over 30 rainwater storage tanks across Seoul.

Plans are in place to construct three more storage tanks capable of holding a total of 110,000 tons of rainwater by 2030.

In the areas around Gangnam Station and Gwanghwamun, which have experienced repeated flooding, there are plans to begin construction this year on deep drainage tunnels capable of handling heavy rain of up to 100mm per hour.

[Jo Won-cheol/Emeritus Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Yonsei University: "(Through the deep drainage tunnel), we can significantly reduce flooding and utilize the collected water in various ways, so the draining pipes need to be properly maintained to ensure that water can easily flow into the tunnel from the road surface."]

There have also been suggestions to create additional small-scale rainwater storage facilities near low-lying residential areas that are prone to flooding.

KBS News, Kim Seong-su.

