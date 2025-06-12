Unsold properties at 12-year high

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the other hand, the provinces are cooling down in stark contrast to Seoul.



The number of unsold homes that have already been completed is at its highest level in the past 12 years, and it is difficult to find buyers even when prices are lowered.



Continuing with reporter Lee Se-jung.



[Report]



This is an apartment in Daegu that is currently under construction, set to be completed next year.



Last month, a subscription was held, but only 18 out of 540 applicants applied.



A competition ratio of 0.03 to 1.



This is in stark contrast to the 43,000 first-priority applicants for the subscription held in the metropolitan area on the same day.



The stark difference between the metropolitan area and the provinces is also evident in the number of unsold units.



The total number of unsold homes nationwide is decreasing to about 67,000 units, but the particularly serious issue is the so-called 'malicious unsold' units that have already been completed.



There are over 26,000 units nationwide, the highest level in 11 years and 8 months.



More than 80% of these are in the provinces.



Some construction companies that cannot bear the financial burden have started large-scale sales discounts.



An apartment in Daegu that advertised a '100 million won discount sale' has been offering discounts for almost a year, but the inventory is still piling up.



[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "It's in a state where sales are not happening at all, and even though prices have been lowered, there are no inquiries coming in, so... you can say that Daegu has a lot of unsold units."]



Construction companies are barely managing by minimizing orders in the provinces.



[Construction company official/voice altered: "We're tightening our belts, and for things to run smoothly, like recovering construction costs, sales need to improve. But since that's not happening, things keep getting stuck."]



The government has begun to take measures, such as deciding to purchase 3,000 units of malicious unsold homes through LH, but the accumulated inventory is increasing every month.



As the imbalance between the real estate markets in Seoul and the local areas deepens, there are calls for more drastic tax benefits for unsold homes in the local areas.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



