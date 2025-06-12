News 9

Unsold properties at 12-year high

입력 2025.06.12 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the other hand, the provinces are cooling down in stark contrast to Seoul.

The number of unsold homes that have already been completed is at its highest level in the past 12 years, and it is difficult to find buyers even when prices are lowered.

Continuing with reporter Lee Se-jung.

[Report]

This is an apartment in Daegu that is currently under construction, set to be completed next year.

Last month, a subscription was held, but only 18 out of 540 applicants applied.

A competition ratio of 0.03 to 1.

This is in stark contrast to the 43,000 first-priority applicants for the subscription held in the metropolitan area on the same day.

The stark difference between the metropolitan area and the provinces is also evident in the number of unsold units.

The total number of unsold homes nationwide is decreasing to about 67,000 units, but the particularly serious issue is the so-called 'malicious unsold' units that have already been completed.

There are over 26,000 units nationwide, the highest level in 11 years and 8 months.

More than 80% of these are in the provinces.

Some construction companies that cannot bear the financial burden have started large-scale sales discounts.

An apartment in Daegu that advertised a '100 million won discount sale' has been offering discounts for almost a year, but the inventory is still piling up.

[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "It's in a state where sales are not happening at all, and even though prices have been lowered, there are no inquiries coming in, so... you can say that Daegu has a lot of unsold units."]

Construction companies are barely managing by minimizing orders in the provinces.

[Construction company official/voice altered: "We're tightening our belts, and for things to run smoothly, like recovering construction costs, sales need to improve. But since that's not happening, things keep getting stuck."]

The government has begun to take measures, such as deciding to purchase 3,000 units of malicious unsold homes through LH, but the accumulated inventory is increasing every month.

As the imbalance between the real estate markets in Seoul and the local areas deepens, there are calls for more drastic tax benefits for unsold homes in the local areas.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Unsold properties at 12-year high
    • 입력 2025-06-12 23:55:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the other hand, the provinces are cooling down in stark contrast to Seoul.

The number of unsold homes that have already been completed is at its highest level in the past 12 years, and it is difficult to find buyers even when prices are lowered.

Continuing with reporter Lee Se-jung.

[Report]

This is an apartment in Daegu that is currently under construction, set to be completed next year.

Last month, a subscription was held, but only 18 out of 540 applicants applied.

A competition ratio of 0.03 to 1.

This is in stark contrast to the 43,000 first-priority applicants for the subscription held in the metropolitan area on the same day.

The stark difference between the metropolitan area and the provinces is also evident in the number of unsold units.

The total number of unsold homes nationwide is decreasing to about 67,000 units, but the particularly serious issue is the so-called 'malicious unsold' units that have already been completed.

There are over 26,000 units nationwide, the highest level in 11 years and 8 months.

More than 80% of these are in the provinces.

Some construction companies that cannot bear the financial burden have started large-scale sales discounts.

An apartment in Daegu that advertised a '100 million won discount sale' has been offering discounts for almost a year, but the inventory is still piling up.

[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "It's in a state where sales are not happening at all, and even though prices have been lowered, there are no inquiries coming in, so... you can say that Daegu has a lot of unsold units."]

Construction companies are barely managing by minimizing orders in the provinces.

[Construction company official/voice altered: "We're tightening our belts, and for things to run smoothly, like recovering construction costs, sales need to improve. But since that's not happening, things keep getting stuck."]

The government has begun to take measures, such as deciding to purchase 3,000 units of malicious unsold homes through LH, but the accumulated inventory is increasing every month.

As the imbalance between the real estate markets in Seoul and the local areas deepens, there are calls for more drastic tax benefits for unsold homes in the local areas.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.
이세중
이세중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현
이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 <br>복구”

이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 복구”
대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”

대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”
‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?

‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.