Pilot mistake led to KF-16 crash

[Anchor]



The accident involving the KF-16 fighter jet during joint training in the United States has been investigated and found to be caused by pilot error.



The jet attempted to take off from a taxiway instead of the runway.



It is reported that all three fighter jets, including the accident aircraft, were unaware that they had taken the wrong path, raising concerns about the extent to which our military's discipline may have deteriorated.



Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



At the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, where a multinational aerial joint exercise is underway.



Three KF-16 fighter jets from the Air Force took off as a formation.



The first jet mistakenly entered a taxiway, which is the same width but shorter than the runway, after leaving the parking area.



The other two jets followed suit.



The first jet took off, but the control tower, noticing this, urgently instructed the second jet, which had begun its takeoff roll, to "abort takeoff."



However, due to the short taxiway, there was insufficient stopping distance, and it entered the front grass field, causing sparks to fly from the aircraft as two pilots ejected for emergency escape.



It is under investigation whether the external fuel tank leaked due to friction with the grass or if foreign substances entered the engine, causing a fire.



The third jet did not attempt to take off after observing the situation, but all three pilots were unaware that they had mistaken the taxiway for the runway.



The Air Force, determining that it was not a mechanical defect, decided to resume flights of the KF-16 that had been suspended.



[Jang Dong-ha/Air Force Public Affairs Team Leader: "As the cause of the accident has been confirmed not to be a mechanical defect of the aircraft, the Air Force has decided to continue participating in the Red Flag exercise."]



In March, an incident involving the KF-16 mistakenly hitting a civilian area also occurred due to the error of the pilot of the first jet, which was followed by the second jet.



A month later, an incident involving a KA-1 aerial control attack aircraft dropping machine guns and fuel tanks was also due to pilot error.



The Air Force has once again promised to reflect deeply on this incident and take effective measures.



This is KBS News reporter Song Geum-han.



