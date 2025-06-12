Porsche driver on drugs hits 6 cars

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (June11), a high-end imported vehicle fled from a police crackdown in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, causing a chain collision accident.



The police apprehended a man in his 20s who was driving the car and conducted a drug test, which returned a positive result.



Baek Ji-hyun reports.



[Report]



A white Porsche squeezed into the left lane and then repeatedly crashed into cars waiting at a traffic signal.



Police vehicles that appeared shortly after chased the fleeing car,



and opened the driver's side door of the stopped vehicle to stop it.



As a result of the accident, six vehicles were damaged, and two people were injured and taken to the hospital.



[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard sirens and a loud noise, so I turned around and saw the Porsche speeding while honking the horn and weaving through the cars, then crashing into them."]



Before the accident, the police had instructed the Porsche driver to stop after seeing him using his mobile phone while driving, but he did not comply and fled, leading to the subsequent accidents.



Even after being caught by the police, the driver attempted to escape by running hundreds of meters, claiming he wanted to smoke a cigarette, but was ultimately apprehended.



He was not under the influence of alcohol, but the police, suspicious of his behavior, conducted a preliminary drug test, which returned a positive result.



The police are charging this driver with fleeing a vehicle under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and are reviewing an application for an arrest warrant.



Additionally, they plan to send hair and blood samples to the National Forensic Service to request a detailed drug analysis to confirm drug use.



KBS News, Baek Ji-hyun.



