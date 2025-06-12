News 9

Porsche driver on drugs hits 6 cars

입력 2025.06.12 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (June11), a high-end imported vehicle fled from a police crackdown in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, causing a chain collision accident.

The police apprehended a man in his 20s who was driving the car and conducted a drug test, which returned a positive result.

Baek Ji-hyun reports.

[Report]

A white Porsche squeezed into the left lane and then repeatedly crashed into cars waiting at a traffic signal.

Police vehicles that appeared shortly after chased the fleeing car,

and opened the driver's side door of the stopped vehicle to stop it.

As a result of the accident, six vehicles were damaged, and two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard sirens and a loud noise, so I turned around and saw the Porsche speeding while honking the horn and weaving through the cars, then crashing into them."]

Before the accident, the police had instructed the Porsche driver to stop after seeing him using his mobile phone while driving, but he did not comply and fled, leading to the subsequent accidents.

Even after being caught by the police, the driver attempted to escape by running hundreds of meters, claiming he wanted to smoke a cigarette, but was ultimately apprehended.

He was not under the influence of alcohol, but the police, suspicious of his behavior, conducted a preliminary drug test, which returned a positive result.

The police are charging this driver with fleeing a vehicle under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and are reviewing an application for an arrest warrant.

Additionally, they plan to send hair and blood samples to the National Forensic Service to request a detailed drug analysis to confirm drug use.

KBS News, Baek Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Porsche driver on drugs hits 6 cars
    • 입력 2025-06-12 23:55:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (June11), a high-end imported vehicle fled from a police crackdown in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, causing a chain collision accident.

The police apprehended a man in his 20s who was driving the car and conducted a drug test, which returned a positive result.

Baek Ji-hyun reports.

[Report]

A white Porsche squeezed into the left lane and then repeatedly crashed into cars waiting at a traffic signal.

Police vehicles that appeared shortly after chased the fleeing car,

and opened the driver's side door of the stopped vehicle to stop it.

As a result of the accident, six vehicles were damaged, and two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard sirens and a loud noise, so I turned around and saw the Porsche speeding while honking the horn and weaving through the cars, then crashing into them."]

Before the accident, the police had instructed the Porsche driver to stop after seeing him using his mobile phone while driving, but he did not comply and fled, leading to the subsequent accidents.

Even after being caught by the police, the driver attempted to escape by running hundreds of meters, claiming he wanted to smoke a cigarette, but was ultimately apprehended.

He was not under the influence of alcohol, but the police, suspicious of his behavior, conducted a preliminary drug test, which returned a positive result.

The police are charging this driver with fleeing a vehicle under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and are reviewing an application for an arrest warrant.

Additionally, they plan to send hair and blood samples to the National Forensic Service to request a detailed drug analysis to confirm drug use.

KBS News, Baek Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현
이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 <br>복구”

이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 복구”
대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”

대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”
‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?

‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.