News 9

DP to elect new floor leader

입력 2025.06.13 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae reflected on his one-year term, stating that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close with the change of government.

The new floor leader will be elected tomorrow (June 13), and Park Chan-dae is expected to compete with lawmaker Jung Chung-rae for the next party leadership.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the story.

[Report]

In his farewell press conference, floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close after a year-long journey.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "No matter what anyone says, the most memorable thing is, of course, fulfilling the people's mandate together with the citizens, protecting the Republic of Korea, and achieving a change of government."]

He emphasized that the next floor leadership must focus on reform legislation and the recovery of the people's economy for the success of the Lee Jae-myung government.

He did not hide his concerns about challenging for the party leadership.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "There are quite a few opinions from those around me, so it is true that I am honestly contemplating."]

Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae is mentioned as a competitor to Park.

Lawmaker Jung resigned from his position as chair of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (June 12), which is interpreted as a declaration of his candidacy for the next party leader.

The election to select the first floor leader of the ruling party is just one day away.

The party member voting, which will account for 20% of the final results, started today, and Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo are targeting the last-minute votes.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Ending the insurrection is the most important thing. Very thoroughly."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I want to become a good floor leader and create a catalyst for reviving the economy..."]

The Democratic Party plans to discuss the schedule for the official party leader election as soon as the new floor leader is elected.

KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP to elect new floor leader
    • 입력 2025-06-13 00:16:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae reflected on his one-year term, stating that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close with the change of government.

The new floor leader will be elected tomorrow (June 13), and Park Chan-dae is expected to compete with lawmaker Jung Chung-rae for the next party leadership.

Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the story.

[Report]

In his farewell press conference, floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close after a year-long journey.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "No matter what anyone says, the most memorable thing is, of course, fulfilling the people's mandate together with the citizens, protecting the Republic of Korea, and achieving a change of government."]

He emphasized that the next floor leadership must focus on reform legislation and the recovery of the people's economy for the success of the Lee Jae-myung government.

He did not hide his concerns about challenging for the party leadership.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "There are quite a few opinions from those around me, so it is true that I am honestly contemplating."]

Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae is mentioned as a competitor to Park.

Lawmaker Jung resigned from his position as chair of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (June 12), which is interpreted as a declaration of his candidacy for the next party leader.

The election to select the first floor leader of the ruling party is just one day away.

The party member voting, which will account for 20% of the final results, started today, and Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo are targeting the last-minute votes.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Ending the insurrection is the most important thing. Very thoroughly."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I want to become a good floor leader and create a catalyst for reviving the economy..."]

The Democratic Party plans to discuss the schedule for the official party leader election as soon as the new floor leader is elected.

KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현

[속보] 이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현
이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 <br>복구”

이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 복구”
대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”

대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”
‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?

‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.