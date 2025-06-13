DP to elect new floor leader

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae reflected on his one-year term, stating that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close with the change of government.



The new floor leader will be elected tomorrow (June 13), and Park Chan-dae is expected to compete with lawmaker Jung Chung-rae for the next party leadership.



Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the story.



[Report]



In his farewell press conference, floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed that he had brought his year-long tenure to a successful close after a year-long journey.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "No matter what anyone says, the most memorable thing is, of course, fulfilling the people's mandate together with the citizens, protecting the Republic of Korea, and achieving a change of government."]



He emphasized that the next floor leadership must focus on reform legislation and the recovery of the people's economy for the success of the Lee Jae-myung government.



He did not hide his concerns about challenging for the party leadership.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Acting Party Leader and Floor Leader: "There are quite a few opinions from those around me, so it is true that I am honestly contemplating."]



Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae is mentioned as a competitor to Park.



Lawmaker Jung resigned from his position as chair of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (June 12), which is interpreted as a declaration of his candidacy for the next party leader.



The election to select the first floor leader of the ruling party is just one day away.



The party member voting, which will account for 20% of the final results, started today, and Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo are targeting the last-minute votes.



[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Humility is Difficult News Factory': "Ending the insurrection is the most important thing. Very thoroughly."]



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I want to become a good floor leader and create a catalyst for reviving the economy..."]



The Democratic Party plans to discuss the schedule for the official party leader election as soon as the new floor leader is elected.



KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



