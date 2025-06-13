Special prosecutor candidates nominated

동영상 고정 취소

The launch of the so-called 'three major special investigations,' including the insurrection probe, is gaining momentum.



The Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party have each submitted their nominees for special prosecutors.



Many of the candidates are individuals who held high-ranking positions during the Moon Jae-in administration and have clashed with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



Lee Soo-min reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party have announced the list of nominees for special prosecutors after the enactment of the three bills.



For the insurrection special prosecutor, they recommended former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection Cho Eun-seok and former Chief of the Inspection Department of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office Han Dong-soo. For the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor, they recommended former Chief Judge of the Seoul Central District Court Min Joong-ki and former Director of the Criminal Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Justice Shim Jae-cheol. For the special prosecutor for the Marine Corps officer who died in the line of duty, they recommended Professor Lee Yoon-jae of Myongji University and former Chief Prosecutor of the Ministry of National Defense Lee Myung-hyun.



Among the candidates are individuals who held high-ranking positions during the Moon Jae-in administration or those who had conflicts with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration or during Yoon's tenure as Prosecutor General.



Candidate for the insurrection special prosecutor, former acting Chairman Cho Eun-seok, opposed the audit decision against former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairman Jeon Hyun-heui, while former Chief Han Dong-soo clashed with the Yoon Suk-yeol Prosecutor General’s office over allegations of 'suspicion of instigating complaints.'



Candidate for the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor, former Director Shim Jae-cheol, also pushed for disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon.



However, both parties explained that they considered investigative capabilities and leadership over personal connections.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We received recommenda tions broadlynot only from the legal community and academia but also from the Legislation and Judiciary Committee."]



[Yoon Jae-gwan/Rebuilding Korea Party Spokesperson: " He aligns with the will of the people who desire the resolution of the insurrection and possesses the investigative skills to realize that will ."]



President Lee Jae-myung will appoint one special prosecutor for each of the three special investigations from the six recommended candidates.



Appointments are to be made within three days after the recommendation of candidates, so the appointments are expected to be finalized by the 15th.



Once the special prosecutors are appointed, after a maximum of 20 days of preparation including the formation of investigation teams, full-scale investigations are expected to begin next month.



KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



