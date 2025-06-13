News 9

Anti-Trump protests spread

[Anchor]

The intense protests in Los Angeles, USA, are calming down somewhat after a curfew was imposed overnight.

However, as videos of armed agents roughly arresting protesters have been released, anti-Trump protests are spreading nationwide.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

The LA protests against illegal immigration enforcement are gradually calming down as a nighttime curfew was imposed, and over 200 people who defied it were arrested.

[Jim McDonnell/LA Police Chief: "Our role is to protect everybody’s First Amendment rights, and a lot of people have come out and respected that, and expressed their feelings in a peaceful way."]

However, the anger of the protesters remains high as videos of armed agents tracking down and ramming vehicles of participants, as well as deploying tear gas for arrests, have been released.

In the back seat of one vehicle were babies in car seats along with their mothers.

[Arturo Florence/Mayor of Huntington Park, California: "These are Americans. We swore all to defend the Constitution and defend this country. That oath was to American people. It was not to dictator."]

Arrests of illegal immigrants are continuing.

In California, at 6 AM, immigration enforcement agents raided a strawberry farm and also stormed a meat processing plant in Nebraska.

[Estefania Pavilha/Factory Supervisor: "They just came in and said that it was a raid. We had to get everybody out of production."]

The protests are now spreading across the United States, accompanied by anti-Trump slogans, reaching Boston, Chicago, and Texas.

In Chicago, clashes continued as federal agents arrested 17 people by driving through the crowd of protesters.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

