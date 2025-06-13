Seoraksan Cable Car halted again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After decades of controversy, the construction of the Seoraksan Osaek Cable Car is facing another setback.



Yangyang County in Gangwon Province has begun transplanting rare plants ahead of the main construction, but the Korea Heritage Service has ordered a halt to the work, stating that it proceeded without an implementation plan.



Jeong Sang-bin reports.



[Report]



Mt. Seoraksan, where the Osaek Cable Car is set to be installed.



Workers carefully lift small plants.



This is the work of relocating rare plants before the cable car construction.



However, the transplanting work was halted just one day after it began.



This was due to the Korea Heritage Service issuing a stop order for the construction.



It claims that the cable car project received conditional approval, but Yangyang County proceeded with the construction without submitting the required implementation plan and holding consultation.



[Kim Jin-hee/Korea Heritage Service Natural Protection Division Officer: "This is a conditional approval with various conditions attached to minimize the damage to natural heritage. We plan to check the compliance with the approval conditions as soon as construction begins...."]



Yangyang County claims that it submitted the commencement report electronically to the Korea Heritage Service in April.



However, they stated that they could not confirm whether the report was properly received.



[Kim Cheol-rae/Yangyang County Cable Car Promotion Team Leader: "Since the commencement report was submitted electronically, there was a delay in confirmation from the Korea Heritage Service. The request for the implementation plan came quite late after the commencement report...."]



After receiving the stop order, Yangyang County hurriedly submitted some plans, but the Korea Heritage Service plans to conduct a site inspection within this month.



Although the Seoraksan Osaek Cable Car project was decided after many years of conflict, inadequate administration is reigniting controversy.



This is Jeong Sang-bin from KBS News.



