Seoul housing prices post steepest rise

[Anchor]



The real estate market in Seoul is heating up.



The upward trend is spreading beyond the Gangnam area, with apartment prices recording the largest increase in 40 weeks.



The government has also stated that the market situation is serious.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



This is an apartment complex in Mapo-gu, Seoul.



Since the land transaction permit zone was expanded to include the three 'Gangnam districts' and Yongsan, more than 60 transactions have occurred in less than three months.



Recently, a 59 square meter apartment recorded a new high of 1.95 billion won, with prices rising by about 200 million won in just two months.



[" This person needs to have a confirmed place to move into. "]



The real estate agency is receiving a constant stream of inquiries from buyers.



[Mr. A/Real estate agent in Mapo-gu, Seoul: "There are quite a few people who are willing to sign a contract without even seeing the house. Today, there were many such cases."]



Those looking to sell are withdrawing their listings, while buyers are lining up.



[Mr. B/Real estate agent in Mapo-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "Since prices in Gangnam have risen so much, those who cannot afford it are coming this way. It seems that newlywed couples who have recently gotten married are joining the buying trend."]



Last week, apartment prices in Seoul recorded the largest increase in 40 weeks since the fourth week of August last year.



After the expansion of the land transaction permit zone, the increase temporarily dropped, but the three 'Gangnam districts' and Yongsan saw significant rises, and the upward trend is spreading along the entire Han River belt, including Seongdong, Dongjak, and Mapo-gu.



In the absence of specific real estate policies from the new government, buying sentiment in the market is moving rapidly.



[Kim Hyo-sun/Senior Real Estate Expert at NH Nonghyup Financial: "This shows that it’s not about speculation, but rather that people are focusing on owning a single solid property from among their assets for actual residence. Prices are likely to rise primarily in the metropolitan area."]



The government held a real estate market inspection meeting today (Jun. 12) and diagnosed that "the market situation in Seoul is serious," raising attention on whether measures to calm the market will be announced.



This is KBS News Yoon Ah-rim.



