Lee Jung-hoo shines again

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco made a significant contribution to his team's seven-game winning streak by hitting a triple in two consecutive games and reaching base three times, scoring three runs.



Batting first, Lee Jung-hoo got on base with a walk and scored in the first inning!



The highlight came in the third inning during his second at-bat, where he targeted a fastball on the third pitch and hit a beautifully placed ball that flowed down the right field line.



While the opposing right fielder hesitated, Lee Jung-hoo rounded second base and advanced to third!



He recorded a triple for the second consecutive game.



When the following batter, Adames, hit a questionable fly ball to the outfield, Lee Jung-hoo boldly sprinted home to add another run.



In his last at-bat in the ninth inning, Lee Jung-hoo also drew a walk, reaching base three times and scoring three runs, greatly contributing to his team's seven-game winning streak.



