Air India flight to London crashes

[Anchor]

In India, a passenger plane carrying over 240 people crashed just one minute after takeoff.

The location where the plane fell was also a residential area, raising concerns about large-scale casualties.

Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop reports.

[Report]

The passenger plane is flying at a low altitude, almost touching the ground.

It seems to lift its nose as if trying to ascend, but the aircraft is unable to gain power and descends.

Immediately, bright red flames erupt.

Then, thick black smoke continues to rise.

Around 1:30 PM local time today, Air India flight 171 crashed less than a minute after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport in western India.

[Nearby resident at the accident site: "I was inside my house when I heard a tremendous noise. I thought there was an earthquake. When I came out, I saw smoke."]

The aircraft sent a distress signal immediately after takeoff, but the signal was lost when it reached an altitude of 190 meters.

This flight, heading to London, had 242 people on board, including pilots and crew members.

The plane crashed into a residential area near the airport.

There are reports from the BBC that it collided with a dormitory where doctors were staying.

The scene is chaotic, with unrecognizable debris scattered everywhere.

Additional casualties are expected among people on the ground and inside buildings.

Currently, all flight operations at the airport where the accident occurred have been suspended.

At the time of the accident, the weather around the airport was clear, with no risks of strong winds or thunderstorms.

Most of the passengers on the crashed aircraft were Indian and British nationals, and it has been reported that there were no South Koreans on board.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

