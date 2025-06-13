News 9

First day of Korean Open

입력 2025.06.13 (03:05) 수정 2025.06.13 (03:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.

It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.

On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.

Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.

However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.

The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.

Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.

Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.

Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.

Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.

[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]

Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First day of Korean Open
    • 입력 2025-06-13 03:05:04
    • 수정2025-06-13 03:05:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.

It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.

On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.

Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.

However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.

The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.

Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.

Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.

Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.

Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.

[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]

Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈
이성훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현

이 대통령, 특검 지명…내란 특검 조은석, 김건희 특검 민중기, 순직해병 특검 이명현
이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 <br>복구”

이 대통령 “소모적 적대 행위 중단…남북 대화채널 복구”
대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”

대북 확성기 중지에 북 빠른 호응 …“대남 소음 방송 없어”
‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?

‘확성기’엔 호응, ‘친서’는 거부 …북한의 속내는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.