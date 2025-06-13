First day of Korean Open

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.



It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.



This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.



On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.



Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.



However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.



The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.



Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.



Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.



Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.



Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.



[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]



Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



