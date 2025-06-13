First day of Korean Open
입력 2025.06.13 (03:05) 수정 2025.06.13 (03:05)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.
It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.
On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.
Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.
However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.
The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.
Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.
Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.
Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.
Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.
[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]
Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.
It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.
On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.
Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.
However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.
The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.
Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.
Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.
Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.
Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.
[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]
Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- First day of Korean Open
-
- 입력 2025-06-13 03:05:04
- 수정2025-06-13 03:05:50
[Anchor]
On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.
It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.
On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.
Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.
However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.
The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.
Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.
Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.
Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.
Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.
[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]
Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
On the first day of the Korean Open, the second major tournament for women's golf in the country, a rare incident occurred.
It was thought that a lucky eagle was scored after hitting a fellow player's ball, but it turned out that the ball in the hole was actually that of the partner.
This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The Korean Open, the second major tournament of the season.
On the 12th hole, the second ball hit by Lee Ye-won hit her partner's ball and went into the hole.
Lee Ye-won, who was delighted with the lucky eagle.
However, her joy was short-lived; upon reviewing the slow-motion footage, it was revealed that the ball that went into the hole was that of Noh Seung-hee.
The players checked the balls on the green, and Lee Ye-won's eagle ended up being just a mishap.
Lee Ye-won, who is aiming for her fourth win of the season, struggled on the first day with a score of 2 over par, as luck was not on her side.
Amid Lee Ye-won's struggles, major tournament hunter Lee Da-yeon joined the competition for the title.
Lee Da-yeon, who had been struggling after a traffic accident early in the season, rose to solo third place with a score of 5 under par.
Having won 3 out of her 8 career victories in major tournaments, Lee Da-yeon has set the stage for a comeback.
[Lee Da-yeon: "I have a lot of expectations after playing well on the first day. I hope this tournament can be an opportunity for a rebound..."]
Last year's Rookie of the Year, Yoo Hyun-jo, took the solo lead on the first day with a score of 7 under par, surpassing many strong seniors.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
-
-
이성훈 기자 tristan@kbs.co.kr이성훈 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.