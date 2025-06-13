News 9

Driver crashes into restaurant

입력 2025.06.13 (03:05)

[Anchor]

Today (Jun. 12), a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old driver crashed into a restaurant in the middle of Gangnam, Seoul.

Four citizens were injured, and the scene was chaotic.

This is reporter Hwang Da-ye.

[Report]

In a corner of the alley, two black sedans are tangled together, and firefighters at the scene are busily transporting patients.

["Please move aside."]

The front part of the vehicle involved in the accident was so damaged that it was hard to recognize its shape.

Around 1:10 PM today, a sedan driven by an 80-year-old woman, referred to as Ms. A, crashed into a restaurant in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

As a result of this accident, a pedestrian woman in her 30s suffered a serious hip injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three others, including a man in his 20s, also sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

However, it has been reported that none of them are in life-threatening condition.

The driver, Ms. A, is also believed to have not sustained serious injuries.

Immediately after the accident, police confirmed that there was no evidence of drunk driving or drug use was found involving Ms. A.

The driver reportedly claimed sudden acceleration at the scene immediately after the accident.

The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident and charge Ms. A under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

