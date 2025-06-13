News 9

Rising suspicion over Uiryeong road

[Anchor]

The Uiryeong County in Gyeongnam recently spent 200 million won on constructing a farm road in the mountains.

However, when we followed this farm road to the end, it turns out there is a graveyard of the current Uiryeong County mayor's parents.

What happened? Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has the story.

[Report]

The farm road stretches long along the foot of the mountain.

It is neatly paved with concrete, 3 meters wide.

The lower side of the road is supported by a stone wall 7 meters high.

The concrete-paved road extends for about 140 meters.

Completed earlier this year, this road was built by Uiryeong County at a cost of 200 million won.

However, as we reached the end of the road, we found two well-maintained graves.

These are the graves of the parents of Oh Tae-wan, the mayor of Uiryeong County.

[Nearby resident/voice altered: "Isn't it stifling? (Residents) have to pass through someone else's land, but the mayor makes a road like that because his parents' graves are there"]

In front of the graveyard, there is also a concrete-paved space where cars can turn around.

Uiryeong County claims that many residents requested the installation of a farm road due to the surrounding farmland. They denied any connection to the mayor and also stated that they could not delay the construction of a drainage system that was damaged by a typhoon 20 years ago

[Uiryeong County official/voice altered: "Residents requested the farm road, and since the drainage system runs right alongside it, we completed the two projects together...."]

However, there is only farmland at the entrance of the farm road, while most of the land is not cultivated, overgrown with weeds, and scattered with graves.

Mayor Oh Tae-wan stated that the construction was not carried out because of his parents' graves and that he could not ignore the long-standing requests.

Last year, Uiryeong County's financial independence rate was 8%, one of the lowest in the country.

Residents are casting suspicious glances at the construction of the farm road leading to the graveyard of the current mayor's parents.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

  Rising suspicion over Uiryeong road
    입력 2025-06-13 03:05:04
    News 9
