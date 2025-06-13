PPP to elect new floor leader

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has also entered the race for the next floor leader amid internal strife.



Two lawmakers, Song Eon-seok and Kim Seong-won, have declared their candidacies.



Outgoing floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated that there should be reflection and innovation, not division.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



PPP floor leader Kwon Seong-dong was known as the 'original core member of the Yoon faction.'



In his farewell press conference, he highlighted reflection and innovation.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: " We must take the failures and impeachment of the Yoon Seok-yeol government, as well as the defeat in the last presidential election, as lessons to reflect and start innovation ..."]



While he expressed no regrets about recruiting former President Yoon, he showed disappointment regarding the 12.3 emergency martial law.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It was an illegal martial law. I still cannot understand why it was implemented."]



Regarding the innovation plan promoted by Chairman Kim Yong-tae, he stated that innovation should not be tainted by power struggles within the party, seemingly targeting former representative Han Dong-hoon and his faction, as Han is mentioned as candidates for the party convention.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: " Arguing with praise and criticism itself is meaningless and futile ..."]



The next floor leader election is expected to be a two-horse race.



Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok from Gyeongbuk and three-term lawmaker Kim Seong-won from the metropolitan area have both declared their candidacies.



While the factional colors are faint, Song is expected to receive support from the pro-Yoon faction and Kim from the metropolitan area and pro-Han factions.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Lawmaker: "We cannot just accept one side as my history while denying the other to not be, can we?"]



[Kim Seong-won/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Because party democracy did not function properly, it led to a disconnect between the party members' will and public sentiment."]



There are also differences in opinions regarding the party reform plan.



Song is negative about nullifying the party's stance against impeachment, while Kim agrees with the direction of reform but believes its execution should be cautious.



Meanwhile, Chairman Kim Yong-tae underwent a party audit today (Jun. 12).



Chairman Kim stated that the party audit would be an opportunity to correct the truth, adding that he did not anticipate or have in mind any disciplinary actions.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!