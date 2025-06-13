News 9

Neulbom office location controversy

[Anchor]

The conservative educational organization Rhee Park School, which has been accused of manipulating online comments, has been dispatching Neulbom instructors to elementary schools in Seoul through the Korea Neulbom Education Association.

However, when our reporters visited the office address of this association, it turned out to be an apartment where the daughter of the Rhee Park School head lives.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

CEO of the Rhee Park School, Son Hyo-sook, was appointed as a policy advisory committee member of the Ministry of Education in June last year.

Shortly after, she established the 'Korea Neulbom Education Association' under her daughter Kim's name and began dispatching Neulbom instructors to elementary schools.

When we visited the address of this association, we found an apartment in Gangnam, Seoul.

Upon checking the property registration, it was confirmed that the owners of the apartment are Representative Son's daughter, Kim, and her husband.

When asked about the nature of the association, Kim firmly refused to answer.

[Kim OO/Korea Neulbom Education Association Representative/voice altered: "(Is Kim OO there?) It's currently under investigation... I will provide all the information. I will discuss it through a lawyer, and if asked to come out, I will come out."]

It is highly likely that this is a ghost organization without even a proper office. Yet, just two months after its establishment, the association signed a business agreement with the Seoul National University of Education for Neulbom School to dispatch instructors.

[Seoul National University of Education Neulbom Support Center Official/voice altered: "(There must be some kind of selection criteria? Since you are dispatching instructors to schools?) We actually cannot provide an answer right now. We are also in the process of verifying the facts..."]

It has been revealed that they impersonated a 'corporate body' and were able to sign the business agreement without any verification process.

[Baek Seung-ah/National Assembly Education Committee/Democratic Party/yesterday: "(If it is not a corporate body) but a unregistered organization, then the Neulbom budget from the national treasury has gone into a personal account. I believe they impersonated a corporation, but I checked the corporate registration, and it does not appear."]

Representative Son stated through her legal representative that she would "cease activities related to Rhee Park School" and claimed that there were no political statements in the educational field.

She also announced that she would attend the police's digital forensic procedure for the seized items tomorrow (Jun. 13).

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

