Trump resumes trade warnings

[Anchor]



President Trump has once again put pressure on trade partners, stating that he will soon unilaterally notify them of tariffs.



With less than a month remaining in the tariff exemption period, there is also mention of a possible extension, raising interest in whether South Korea will be included.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



President Trump has once again warned that he will unilaterally notify tariffs.



This is the second time since mid-last month.



He stated that it is not possible to negotiate with all countries around the world.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're gonna be sending letters out in about a week and a half to two weeks to countries, telling them what the deal is, like I did with EU."]



Regarding the reciprocal tariff exemption period, which ends by the 8th of next month, he mentioned that it could be extended, but he also said there may not be a need for that.



This is interpreted as his intention to put maximum pressure on counterpart countries as no clear progress has been made in the negotiations.



So far, the only completed trade negotiation has been with the UK, and even that has not yet been implemented.



He refrained from commenting on the negotiation situation with the EU, which he threatened to impose a 50% tariff on.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(Regarding negotiations with the EU) I will let you know in about a week. They do want to negotiate, I will say that."]



In particular, even the negotiations with China this week, which President Trump praised to have made great progress, still have uncertainties, such as China imposing a six-month deadline on rare earth exports.



[Linda Sanchez/U.S. Congresswoman: "Do you think China is a reliable trade partner?"]



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "We will have to wait and see."]



Secretary Bessent stated that the tariff exemption period could be extended for countries that are negotiating in good faith, and President Trump mentioned South Korea as one of the negotiating countries.



However, given President Trump's nature, the situation could change at any time.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



