Gwangju FC hit with financial penalty

[Anchor]

The Gwangju football club, which has been facing ongoing troubles this season, has been penalized with a fine of 10 million won and a one-year ban on player recruitment for failing to comply with financial soundness regulations.

Concerns are growing over the poorly managed operations of the public-run Gwangju football club, marked by administrative errors and violations of financial soundness.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Gwangju's representative, Noh Dong-il, who attended the disciplinary committee in person, expressed his deep sense of responsibility and apologized to the fans.

[Noh Dong-il/Gwangju FC Representative: "I will honestly share the facts as they are and respond sincerely. I am embarrassed and especially sorry to our passionate Gwangju FC fans."]

After more than five hours of deliberation, the Korea Professional Football League imposed a fine of 10 million won and a one-year ban on player recruitment on Gwangju FC.

The enforcement of the recruitment ban will not take effect immediately; it will come into effect if Gwangju fails to implement the financial improvement plan submitted earlier this year or does not resolve its capital impairment status by 2027.

Gwangju is the first club to be penalized for violating financial soundness regulations.

In 2023, the Korea Professional Football League introduced financial soundness regulations to prevent clubs from exceeding their annual income in expenditures, which Gwangju FC has violated every year since.

Gwangju FC is in a capital impairment state with a deficit totaling 4.1 billion won, including approximately 1.4 billion won in 2022 and about 2.3 billion won in 2023.

Gwangju FC, which faced turmoil over the unpaid solidarity contribution for foreign player Asani, has also received failing scores in management, raising red flags for the club's operations.

Last month, after a match against Ulsan, Gwangju's coach Lee Jeong-hyo was fined 3 million won for expressing dissatisfaction with the referee's decisions, mentioning the referee's name during a press conference.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

이준희
이준희 기자

